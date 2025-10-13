Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society hosts annual Fall Colonial Fair

Hundreds of people celebrated the Cow Neck Peninsula’s history at the historical society’s annual fall festival.

The Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society hosted hundreds of residents for its annual Fall Colonial Fair on Saturday, Oct. 11, highlighting the local area’s history while also providing entertainment for people of all ages.

The fair ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sands-Willets House at 336 Port Washington Blvd., featuring a wide variety of entertainment.

This year’s event coincided with preparations for the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. The Sands-Willets House, birthplace of seven Sands brothers who fought in the American Revolutionary War, was open for tours and featured an exhibit on suffragists and women of the early 1900s.

A new sign was unveiled and a wreath-laying ceremony was held to honor the Sands brothers.

Visitors also had the opportunity to enter the Dutch barn, built over 400 years ago, which houses many antique tools used for farming and agriculture.

Entertainment included pony rides, a petting zoo, lawn games, face painting, arts and crafts and demonstrations of wool spinning, pottery and other artisans.

The fair also had a book sale as well as an assortment of food and drinks for purchase, raffle baskets and antique cars on display.

The Historical Society’s Front Porch Players provided live music at the fair.

Rob Lager, a trustee of the historical society, said attendance was lighter than expected due to the poor weather conditions, but he said it was great to see people appreciating the history of the area.

“I think people come in here and are just amazed at how hard and difficult and complicated it was to do everything that we take for granted,” he said.