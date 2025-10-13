What is Diwali and how is it celebrated?

Several Diwali celebrations are set to take place on Long Island as the festival of lights nears.

Diwali is one of the most celebrated holidays among Indian, Hindu, Jain, Bhuddist and Sikh communities, with festivities set to begin in Nassau County and across the world later this month.

But what is the significance of the holiday?

The word “Diwali” comes from the Sanskrit term “Deepavali,” meaning “row of lights,” and the festival celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

The president of the Association of Indians in America, Beena Kothari, said at its core, Diwali is a joyful celebration for friends and family, full of food, shopping, gifts and gathering. For that reason, Kothari says, the more the merrier.

“I really want everybody to know what Diwali is,” Kothari said. “What we eat at Diwali, what are the special meals, special sweets, special food. Who meets for the celebration? We bring everyone together, friends, family. It’s a happy time, a family time, a celebration time. It’s a happy moment.”

The festival is not celebrated on just one day, but rather spans five days. The first day, which falls on Oct. 18 this year, is referred to as Dhanteras, where celebrants focus on cleaning homes and shopping. The day is supposed to represent prosperity and good health.

The second day, referred to as Naraka Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali, celebrates Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura.

The third day, Lakshmi Puja, is considered the main festival night during the Diwali celebration. Families perform prayers, light lamps and set off fireworks to celebrate the holiday.

The fourth day, Govardhan Puja, honors the story of Krishna lifting Mount Govardhan to protect villagers from storms.

The fifth and final day, Bhai Dooj, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters through gifts and rituals.

The specific dates of the festival vary from year to year, coinciding with the lunar calendar. This year, the primary day of the Diwali holiday is Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Although Diwali is celebrated in slightly different ways depending on the culture, the holiday’s core themes are hope, renewal and the victory of good over evil.

Kothari said it’s important to celebrate, especially outside of India, so children continue to carry on the traditions themselves.

“We’re not in India anymore. We’re American citizens, so we are Indian Americans now,” she said. “Our kids are born here. They are growing up here. We are not only living with Indian people, we are living with the whole country, all the different people. So, it is good to learn about your own culture and celebrate with everyone… The kids need to know what Indian culture, Indian tradition and Diwali are.”

Diwali festivities occur throughout the world, with several scheduled for Long Island, including, for the first time, AIANY’s festival.

“It’s phenomenal. I’m just so excited, and I’m talking to a lot of people who are excited,” Kothari said. “People are more excited because we have a new location…They are coming over here to showcase the Indian traditional outfits, food, some jewelry, items and some handicrafts.”

“We request each and every one to come join us in celebration,” she said. “Try Indian food, try Indian chai, try some Indian outfits.”

In New York City, Diwali was made an official public school holiday in 2023. This school year is the first one where all New York State public schools will officially recognize the holiday, which Kothari said was meaningful to the community.

“We are so happy that more people know about Diwali…since they came out with the state holiday,” Kothari said. “I remember 30 years back, or 40 years back, when I used to take a day off, and people would say, ‘What is Diwali?’ Now we don’t need to explain Diwali. They say, ‘Go home, enjoy.’ That’s the best thing, everyone knows what Diwali is now.”