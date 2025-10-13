Sid Jacobson JCC’s Friendship Circle Luncheon brings hope, support to families

When Denise Silverberg first brought her mother, who was struggling with Alzheimer’s, to a program at Sid Jacobson JCC, she waited anxiously in the hallway. An hour later, her mother returned smiling, happier than she had been in years. That moment sparked what would become the Friendship Circle Luncheon, now celebrating its 23rd year.

“This is where families find hope,” Silverberg said. “I’d never seen my mother smile like that. I just wanted her to have that feeling every day, and I knew others needed it too.”

On Thursday, Oct. 9, attendees gathered at The Lannin at Eisenhower Park for the annual Yellow Rose Event, which raises funds for the JCC’s Adult Day programs. These programs provide care, therapy, and enrichment for individuals affected by Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s, and other neurodegenerative disorders, as well as their care partners.

Andrea Stein, co-chair of the luncheon, described why the event hits close to home.

Her husband, an only child, lost both parents to Parkinson’s within seven months two years ago.

“It’s a cause very important to my family because I know what it’s like to watch someone suffer and not know what comes next,” she said. “Through these programs, people find hope and a place to go when they feel lost. It reminds families that they’re not alone on this journey.”

Co-chair Gabrielle Goodman also has deep personal ties to the cause.

“I was inspired to get involved because Alzheimer’s and dementia have affected both sides of my family,” Goodman said. “I saw firsthand the toll on caregivers, loved ones, and patients themselves. After volunteering within the program, I realized how meaningful its impact is. I wanted to make sure these services are accessible and have longevity.”

The luncheon honored community leaders.

Rebecca Schaja, Sid Jacobson JCC board vice president, received recognition for her lifelong dedication to philanthropy and community.

“This is a way to show the public the extraordinary work we do for people with memory impairment,” Schaja said. “These programs are life-saving. It’s not a luxury, they’re essential resources for families.”

Peggy Dolgin, a longstanding member of the Friendship Circle Committee, received the Tikkun Olam Award for her advocacy and leadership in championing gender equity.

“I am proud to help amplify women’s voices while supporting families living with dementia,” Dolgin said during her speech.

Officer Thomas Gorman of the Old Westbury Police Department was recognized with the inaugural Outstanding Service Award for reuniting an 83-year-old man with dementia who went missing on New Year’s Eve.

Gorman said his efforts were made possible by collaboration and technology.

“We had a license plate reading camera that helped us locate him safely. I’m honored to be recognized, but this is really about ensuring every member of our community is safe and cared for,” said Gorman.

The luncheon’s co-chairs emphasized that every participant plays a role in sustaining the JCC’s programs.

“Nearly everyone here knows someone affected by Alzheimer’s or another neurodegenerative disorder,” Stein said. “This event gives us all a way to contribute, to support families who might otherwise feel isolated.”

The luncheon also featured distinguished speakers Joy Bauer, a longtime nutrition and healthy lifestyle expert for NBC’s “Today Show,” and Montana Tucker, award-winning actress, singer, and advocate. Both shared their personal connections to Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“I’ve seen firsthand the impact Alzheimer’s and dementia can have on families,” Bauer said. Recalling her grandmother’s struggle with the disease, she said, “I am truly honored to be part of this luncheon, which shines a light on the extraordinary programs and support that bring hope to so many.”

Tucker shared her own story as a care partner for her grandmother, Lilly, a Holocaust survivor diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. “This cause is deeply personal to me,” Tucker said. “By sharing our stories, we bring strength and connection to help families know they are not alone.”

Silverberg recalled the luncheon’s origins. “I wrote a letter to friends asking for help so my mother could attend every day. By the fall, the JCC called back with funds. That’s how the first luncheon started, with 150 to 200 people. Now, more than two decades later, it’s a premier event on Long Island, raising awareness and supporting families across generations.”

For Bauer, Tucker, and the honorees, the luncheon represents more than fundraising, it is a reminder of the power of community, connection, and shared stories.

“Every family deserves more than survival,” Silverberg said. “They deserve community, care, and hope. The Friendship Circle Luncheon helps provide that for families every day.”