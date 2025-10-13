Hair We Share’s 12th annual gala celebrates courage, community, and creativity

Honoree Michael Landesberg, Hair We Share Co-Founder Suzanne Chimera, Honorees Jennifer Lentini and Jo Marie, and Hair We Share co-founder Dean Riskin at the non-profit’s 12th annual gala.

Hair We Share hosted its 12th Annual Gala on October 9th at the Crest Hollow Country Club, welcoming over 200 supporters, recipients, and partners for an unforgettable evening filled with storytelling, recognition, and heartfelt celebration.

The event was emceed by the radiant Summer John, whose warmth and charisma set the tone for a night of connection and compassion. Jodi Goldberg of FOX 5 took the stage to present this year’s awards, honoring three extraordinary individuals: Dr. Irena Kratentz, Dr. Stephanie Cooper, and Michael Landesberg, whose compassion and commitment have made a lasting impact on the Hair We Share community.



Guests danced to the vibrant sounds of Drive-Up DJ, posed for photos with Shinbone Photography, LeSelfie, and the JMC Photobooth, and enjoyed stunning décor by Simple Party Designs and TC Collective, whose creative touches transformed the venue into a space of hope and beauty.



One of the evening’s most moving moments came from wig recipient Jennifer, a heart transplant patient who shared her journey and how receiving a Hair We Share wig helped her feel beautiful and seen. Her story was brought to life through generous partnerships with local businesses: Runway Couture provided her gown, Makeup by Amanda enhanced her glow, Jo Marie Hair and Beauty styled her wig, Lucky Charms Jewelry added sparkle, and Oppulence NY in Babylon gifted her a relaxing spa day.



The gala also marked the debut, pre-sale of Heroes and Their Hair, a heartwarming children’s book about Sam’s journey through hair loss and finding hope. stories by co-founder Suzanne Chimera, written by Skyler Agresti, and illustrated by Clara Liang. The book celebrates young wig recipients through vibrant illustrations and heartfelt narratives, honoring their bravery and individuality. Copies purchased will be gifted to pediatric oncology patients.



“This gala was a reflection of everything Hair We Share stands for — compassion, creativity, and community,” said Chimera. “We’re especially grateful to our sponsors — Leone & Sons Electric, Balance Health and Wellness, Empire Diner, and Evolve Plastic Surgery — for helping us bring this night to life. Their generosity fuels our mission and uplifts every recipient we serve.”



Hair We Share extends its deepest gratitude to all who attended, donated, and helped make the evening a success. Together, we continue to restore dignity and confidence one strand at a time.