Hair We Share’s ‘Ghosts and Giggles’ fundraiser a spirited success

The Governor’s Comedy Club was sold out for Hair We Share’s Ghosts and Giggles fundraiser.

Hair We Share’s highly anticipated Ghosts and Giggles event drew a sold-out crowd at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown, uniting the community for an evening of laughter, inspiration, and heartfelt connection.

The night featured standout performances by comedians and psychic mediums Kristen Tinsley and Angela LaRosa, whose unique blend of humor and spiritual insight had the audience laughing, reflecting, and thoroughly engaged. Their dynamic presence made the event not only entertaining, but deeply memorable.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Hair We Share’s mission to provide beautifully-made human hair wigs — free of charge — to individuals experiencing medical hair loss. Events like Ghosts and Giggles are vital in helping the organization continue its important work, bringing comfort, confidence, and dignity to those in need.

With its packed house and vibrant energy, Ghosts and Giggles was a resounding success. To learn more about Ghosts and Giggles, visit their Instagram @ghostsandgigglespsychiccomedy. To learn more abut Hair We Share, visit hairweshare.org.