Hair We Share scores big at Islanders game fundraiser

Co-Founders of Hair We Share, Suzanne Chimera and CEO Dean Riskin, at the Islanders game fundraiser.

Hair We Share hosted a successful fundraising event at UBS Arena, the home of the New York Islanders, bringing together hockey fans and supporters of the organization’s mission to provide free wigs to those affected by medical hair loss.

The event was a thrilling experience, with the Edmonton Oilers ultimately beating the Islanders 2-1 in an overtime showdown. Despite the Islanders’ loss, the real winners were the individuals who will benefit from Hair We Share’s wig donations.

The organization relies solely on donations to create custom-made human hair wigs for children and adults struggling with medical hair loss. With the support of events like the Islanders game fundraiser, Hair We Share can continue to make a positive difference in the lives of those in need.

If you missed the Islanders game fundraiser, don’t worry! Hair We Share has several upcoming events:

From April 6 to 12, as part of United Salons of America, Salon owners and businesses across the country will be showing their support for Hair We Share by donating a portion of their sales and services throughout the week.

On May 1, “Ghost and Giggles” at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown will feature a psychic medium and comedian show supporting Hair We Share’s mission.

On Sep. 21, at the Waves Wellness and Beauty EXPO at the Hilton in Melville, people can explore the latest in wellness and beauty and help make a difference in the lives of who need it most.

On Oct. 9, Hair We Share is hosting their 12th Annual Gala at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. Attendees are invited to celebrate 12 years of providing hope and confidence to those affected by medical hair loss.

Visit HairWeShare.org for more information.