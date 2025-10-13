Jericho school superintendent updates BOE on district progress

The Jericho Union Free School District Board of Education Superintendent Robert Kravitz provided the board with an update to his first days in office during the October meeting.

Jericho School District Superintendent Robert Kravitz provided an update on his first 101 days at the Board of Education’s Thursday, Oct. 9, meeting, highlighting organizational improvements, technology initiatives, and district-wide strategic planning.

Kravitz detailed the creation of a new organizational chart to clarify lines of communication and responsibility, emphasizing the importance of following the district’s chain of command for addressing concerns.

He said the district is also modernizing its human resources processes using Frontline, a software system that streamlines hiring and employee management.

“We want to make sure every student is getting every service they need,” Kravitz said, citing plans to consolidate assessment data from multiple programs to better track student performance and provide targeted interventions.

He also announced the development of a three-year strategic plan and standard operating procedures for district operations, including hiring, employee accountability, and student tracking.

Kravitz acknowledged the district’s efforts to improve communication with parents, noting the use of ParentSquare and the upcoming launch of an updated district website to centralize information and streamline outreach.

During the meeting, Trustee Kenny Jin said parents and students expressed interest in forming a middle school debate club and wanted to understand the steps involved in creating a new club. Kravitz explained that students should approach their principal and follow an established process for club creation and budgeting, which ensures consistency across academic, social, and identity-based organizations.

In new business, the board approved a contract with NYS Pool Management to provide lifeguard services for the 2025-2026 school year.

Victor Manuel, assistant superintendent, said the district previously relied on staff for lifeguarding, but with staffing shortages, it sought bids from three companies. NYS Pool Management was chosen for its fingerprinting protocols and reliability even though it was not the least expensive option.

The board also received a certificate from Congressman Tom Suozzi.

“We have a lovely certificate even during the government shutdown Congressman Suozzi was able to deliver a certificate of special congressional recognition presented to the Jericho Board of Education on the occasion of celebrating school board appreciation week,” said Board of Education President Sam Pearlman.

Also as part of New York State Board of Education week, Oct. 13 through 17, the Jericho Principals Association, Jericho Curriculum Associates Association, Jericho Teachers Association, Civil Service Employees Association, and Learning Center Instructors Association, a scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior at the senior awards night in the spring in honor of the Jericho Board of Education.

The meeting concluded with a brief executive session to discuss a personnel matter. The next board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 29.