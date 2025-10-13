Top-ranked Scrabble player to teach strategy classes at Bryant Library

Samuel Kaplan, a top-50 ranked player in the North American Scrabble Players Association, will lead a five-session Scrabble strategy course at Bryant Library starting Sunday, Oct. 19.

The program, titled “Scrabble for All!,” is open to both newer players and seasoned pros.

The classes will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 19, Nov. 2 and 23, and Dec. 21 and 28.

Participants will learn concepts ranging from the basic rules of the game and letter values to advanced strategies for opening racks, midgame, pre-endgame, and endgame play.

Kaplan will use PowerPoint slides and Quackle, a game-analysis tool, to illustrate key board positions and strategies.

Kaplan, ranked 38th in North America earlier this year with a peak NASPA rating of 1861, has won 13 tournaments, including six Division 1 titles, and achieved a career-high game of 712 points. He also received NASPA’s Highest Win Percentage in Lower Divisions award in 2019.

In addition to his Scrabble expertise, Kaplan is an accomplished bowler with 13 perfect games and has been giving private bowling lessons since early 2024.

The program is free, but space is limited. Interested participants can register by contacting Bryant Library’s reference desk at 516-621-2240 or online at Bryant Library’s website.

Bryant Library is located at 2 Papermill Road in Roslyn.