Locust Valley school board adopts more restrictive, federal Title IX policy

The Locust Valley Board of Education adopted a resolution to implement the federal definition of Title IX, which denies transgender students access to locker rooms and bathrooms, at its Wednesday, Oct. 15 meeting.

The federal policy, which defines “sex” as biological sex, conflicts with the state’s definition of Title IX, which allows transgender students access to locker rooms and bathrooms that they feel most comfortable in. The resolution approved by the board “commits to amending or abolishing” the district’s existing policy that follows a less restrictive state law, opting to adhere to the federal law.

Locust Valley became the second Nassau County school district to reject state regulations and adopt the federal guidelines, following the Massapequa school district’s adoption of a similar resolution on Sept. 9.

Betty A. Rosa, the state education commissioner, ruled Tuesday that Massapequa cannot enforce its new policy following an appeal by the New York Civil Liberties Union, which is representing the parents of a Massapequa transgender student.

At last month’s meeting, the Locus Valley school board said adopting the federal policy may impact the district’s state funding, which counts for approximately $5 million in the budget.

But they noted that school districts not in compliance with the federal Title IX policy leave themselves financially vulnerable from federal funds as well.

“The board recognizes that it is required to abide by laws established by New York just as it is required to adhere to the United States Constitution and applicable federal law. The board recognizes that each government can impose sanctions upon this district for failure to adhere to applicable law,” the school board said in a statement.

In a unanimous vote by the board, trustees adopted the resolution. The adopted resolution states “the district accepts federal funds and, therefore, is obligated to comply with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (‘Title IX’). Accordingly, the District’s policy regarding bathrooms and locker rooms are under Title IX’s purview.”

“The board of education of Locust Valley Central School District mandates that students shall be permitted to participate in physical education and sports that correspond with the student’s sex as defined by Title IX,” said board of education President George Vasiliou.

Members emphasized the school district’s existing gender neutral bathrooms for students who are disappointed with the board’s resolution.

The Locust Valley board also voted to abolish policies on AIDS/HIV education.

“I don’t think I have struggled with a topic more than I have with this very issue. I want to commend all of my colleagues…because our discussions have been extensive and impactful,” Vasiliou said.