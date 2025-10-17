Plainview Water District unveils new, state-of-the-art treatment facility

Plainview Water District Board of Commissioners as well as elected officials and representatives celebrated the opening of the district’s newest treatment facility at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Plainview Water District is proud to announce the opening of its newest treatment facility at Plant 4 along Southern Parkway.

The district celebrated the moment in history with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, during which they were joined by area elected officials and water district officials from surrounding communities.

This advanced installation features a unique combination of advanced oxidation process, granular activated carbon and specialized nitrate and perchlorate treatment—marking the first local implementation of this specific system. Capable of producing and distributing up to four million gallons of high-quality water per day, the facility stands as one of the most advanced treatment operations on Long Island and further strengthens the District’s ability to deliver exceptional drinking water to the community.

“This is a landmark achievement for the Plainview-Old Bethpage community,” said district Commissioner Marc Laykind. “The opening of Plant 4 represents a major advancement in our ability to provide the highest-quality water to our residents for decades to come. From the earliest planning stages, the district set out to create one of the region’s most advanced treatment systems, and today we are proud to see that vision realized.”

The Plant 4 facility brings together three cutting-edge technologies in one location. The advanced oxidation process introduces a carefully measured oxidant that passes through ultraviolet light to break down 1,4-dioxane molecules, while granular activated carbon filtration captures any remaining impurities, including perfluorinated compounds, before water continues through the treatment process.

The ion separation exchange process, a specialized ion exchange method, targets and removes nitrates and perchlorate by attracting and binding these specific ions to a treatment medium before distribution. All of these treatment systems will be working in concert, allowing the district to uphold its commitment to exceptional water quality.

“This facility represents the very best in modern water treatment technology,” said district commissioner Andrew Bader. “Our team has worked tirelessly to design and build a system that not only addresses today’s water quality concerns but is also adaptable to future needs. We are proud to once again set the standard for water treatment on Long Island.”

The district’s careful planning and forward-thinking approach made it possible to fund this multi-million-dollar project without any impact on customer rates. Securing more than $6.6 million in grant funding was crucial to the PWD’s ability to avoid placing as much of this burden as possible on POB residents.

Construction of the Plant 4 treatment facility underscores the District’s ongoing commitment to investing in critical infrastructure that protects residents and preserves water quality.

“This project is a testament to the dedication of our engineers, staff and the entire Plainview-Old Bethpage community,” said district commissioner Michael Chad. “Plant 4 is built for longevity and will provide billions of gallons of high-quality drinking water for generations to come. By investing in our water, we are investing in our future.”