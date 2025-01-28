The Port Washington and Westbury water districts were awarded $5 million each from the state as part of a public health and environmental initiative to upgrade water infrastructure.

“Today’s announcement is another large step towards ensuring that New Yorkers don’t have to worry if the water coming out of the faucet is safe,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority, and that’s why I committed another $500 million for clean water in my executive budget. By helping communities fund essential upgrades to their water systems, we’re protecting public health, the environment and New Yorkers’ wallets.”

Port Washington’s $5 million grant is allocated for the construction of a new granular activated carbon treatment system, which will remove manmade chemicals called PFOA and PFOS that are difficult to break down naturally and pose health concerns.

Port Washington Water District Superintendent ​​Paul Prignano said the project overall will cost about $9 million, but these funds will help save the taxpayers money.

“By getting this grant, it takes $5 million of that burden off the taxpayer,” Prignano said.

He said the district currently meets standards set by the federal Environmental Protection Agency, but it is preparing to appease new requirements it has three years to meet.

Prignano said the district is currently in the design phase of the project.

Westbury’s $5 million grant will be used to treat those same chemicals through the installation of two pairs of granular activated carbon adsorption vessels and all associated equipment.

The state is investing a total of $273 million in financial assistance for several municipalities to enact water infrastructure improvements.

The grants are part of the Lead Infrastructure Forgiveness and Transformation program, with the $273 million kicking off its spending.

The money comes from the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds, a collection of both state and federal funds designated to water-based projects. Some of these federal funds were directly negotiated by Port Washington and Westbury Rep. Tom Suozzi (NY-3)

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which I helped negotiate as part of the Problem Solvers Caucus, is once again providing the funding for our local water districts’ need,” Suozzi said. “These projects in Port Washington and Westbury are crucial investments that will not only safeguard and enhance our water infrastructure for future generations but also alleviate the financial strain on our local taxpayers.”

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, who represents Port Washington, praised the governor for her investment.

“This $5 million grant from New York State will equip the Port Washington Water District to build state-of-the-art water treatment infrastructure that will achieve a goal we all share – ensuring that our constituents and all Nassau County residents have safe, clean and affordable drinking water,” Democrat DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I applaud Gov. Hochul for recognizing the importance of this vital project for Port Washington, and I congratulate the leaders of the Port Washington Water District for successfully securing this major grant.”