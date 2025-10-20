Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula-  the Great Neck Library system

We are fortunate to have four branches of our library system in Great Neck – Parkville, Station Branch, Lakeville and Main, which is practically unheard of but should not be a shock.

Our residents invest in learning and education. Acclaimed authors and creatives are alumnae of this town. The Great Neck Library mirrors the transformation of Great Neck itself: from a small suburban enclave to a diverse, dynamic community with strong educational and cultural institutions, renowned nationally and locally.

Regular users know, our town library is way more than a lender of books. More like a feast of learning, wellness and culture. Given that our community covers a broad range of demographics, it is quite a feat that the Great Neck Library can accommodate the diverse needs of our residents so well. The board, administration and staff deserve our thank yous.

Today, the Great Neck Library is stewarded by Aliza Reicher, Brachah Goykados, Rory Lancman, Chayim Mahgerefteh, Mimi Hu and Dr. Neal Hakim. (Fun Fact: I was on the Great Neck Library board for two terms, from 2006- 2014). It was a meaningful (and rigorous!) endeavor and a great way to become civically engaged. Consider small-town politics, for sure, but first…

Go vote!

The Great Neck Library is holding its annual election on Oct. 27, 2025. This year, there is a contested seat on the board, with Stephanie Ramirez, a New York City high school modern language teacher, running against incumbent Neal Hakimi, the medical director of the intensive care unit at South Shore University Hospital. Jackie Hakimian, managing director at Deloitte Tax, LLP is running for a vacant seat on the Great Neck Library board, and Michael Hakimian of the Hakimian Organization is running for a seat on the nominating committee.

Did you know?

New York State libraries are funded under the state Education Department, recognizing their role as informal schools. Libraries provide a bridge for diverse populations like ours, since they are not tied to religion, politics, or commerce. Truly, the Great Neck Library is one of the remaining few “third spaces” left between home and work, open to everyone and free of charge. Our library system acts as the civic heart of Great Neck— hosting local board meetings, voter registration, blood drives and local club events.

How it started

The library system in Great Neck traces its roots back to 1880 when a small group of women in the Great Neck peninsula, led by Louise Udall Skidmore Eldridge organized a fundraiser, raising $30, (wow!), which served as seed money.

By 1889, the GNL was formally incorporated, in what was then Queens County, as a private subscription association, with 102 books and 40 subscribers, charging $10 per family annually. Early brick and mortar locations of the Great Neck Library included the actual home of a librarian, a telegraph office, and, in 1892, the “League Building,” which was a young men’s social club.

The growing years

In 1907, the Great Neck Library transitioned to a free public institution that was tax‐supported by the district. The population of Great Neck in the 1920s was growing rapidly, with demand for library services surging. So, the institution moved into what is now known as “Great Neck House,” a Tudor-style building on Arrandale Avenue, currently owned and operated by the Great Neck Park District as an administration building and gathering place.

Post-war expansion

Over the decades, the Great Neck Library continued to add branches/substations: Lakeville Branch opened in 1941; Parkville Branch in 1954; more modern branch services followed.

With post-war suburban expansion, the Arrandale building became inadequate. A new main branch site of 2.5 acres was built in 1970, on Bayview Avenue, where the Main Library is currently situated. In 1975, the renowned “Levels” program for teens was created, delivering creative arts, music, theatre, and computer programming workshops. It remains a unique space that is celebrated for empowering youth.

The library chronicles

Back in the day (1908s-1990s), the Great Neck Library was a library vanguard with all the bells and whistles. A haven for emerging technologies like videos! DVDs! A snack bar!! It was so rad. No other town had better offerings, like, not even close.

Beyond books, the Great Neck Library offers art exhibitions, community meeting rooms, computer labs, stage/performances and cultural programming.

It remains a local cultural hub. For example, in 2025, the Great Neck Library hosted experiential programming celebrating the centennial of “The Great Gatsby,” which was written in part while F. Scot Fitzgerald, its author, lived in Great Neck. Fascinating to tie literary culture with local history, ol’ sport.

It’s way better than Barnes & Noble

Libraries like the Great Neck Library have become technology access points, offering computer labs with free Wifi.

They have become de facto community resource centers, helping patrons navigate housing assistance, healthcare, immigration, or veteran benefits. And, in our town, especially, where cultural diversity is sky high, including Persian, Korean, Latino, Chinese, and others, libraries tailor multilingual materials and cultural programs to strengthen social cohesion as mini cultural centers.

To that end, the Great Neck Library regularly hosts local art exhibits, film screenings, music recitals, and author talks. Its totally up to you if you want a “library snack” or an entire meal.

Recently, the main branch of the Great Neck Library underwent a significant renovation, transforming it into a flexible 21st-century library. The project aimed to create a more open, user-friendly, and inviting environment, utilizing views of Udall Pond.

Go check out the Great Neck Library for the first time, or visit a new branch and prepare to be impressed. Bring your own snacks.