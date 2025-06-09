Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula : David Emanuel

Ask the Expert

I have known David for a while, he is a constant at Great Neck Chamber of Commerce events.

Founder of Emanuel Entertainment Services, a music and entertainment booking agency, David is, and I quote, “77 years young.” He has lived in Great Neck for most of his life, over 67 years, so his tenure qualifies him as a bona fide expert. Just ask him, lol. Did you know that Steamboat Road used to be a main artery to travel out of town?

Per David, it was the advent of the Long Island Railroad that shifted the downtown retail area from the Old Village to Great Neck Plaza. Prior to that, the dock at Steppingstone Park was well utilized and the Old Village of Great Neck was our “Main Street.” Here’s another David tidbit about our famous waterfront: “Steppingstone was named after the early native Americans stepping on stones to get to the land which is now Steppingstone Park.” Now, you know.

The People

I asked David what was his biggest observation about Great Neck over the years, knowing the answer. “The ethnic and religious diversity of our population is a huge change.

When I was growing up in Great Neck, the demographics was mostly Catholic and Ashkenazi Jews.” The latter were the more liberal type, and then a flow of the more religious. We used to have two Reform synagogues, one Conservative, one Orthodox. Today, there are many houses of worship in our town, some in the commercial districts, some in private homes- almost too many to count.

Back in the Roaring Twenties, a century ago, it was the beautiful homes and bucolic parks that helped put Great Neck on the map as a desirable suburb of the big city.

Famous Great Neck alumni include superstars in the domains of arts and entertainment and major titans of industry, including Alan King, Andy Kaufman, Sid Caesar, Eddie Cantor, Marx Brothers, WC Fields, JP Grace, William Crysler, George M. Cohan, Francis Ford Coppola, and Jon Tapper!

Before our public schools became regionally and nationally renowned, the main raison d’être of coming here, our town’s proximity to Manhattan, was the biggest draw, “a short 28-minute commute,” says David. Still true, the LIRR train ride to catch a Broadway show, a game at Citifield or MSG for the Knicks is amazing, with no traffic headache or car to park. We must not take that for granted.

The Town

“I would describe the town as being very multicultural. Newcomers to Great Neck are floored by all of the high quality and varied cuisines the restaurants have to offer.” David speaks for many of us – “we all want a clean and vibrant downtown.”

But especially in the past decade, there is a different look and feel to our town, the retail corridor along Middle Neck Road in Great Neck Plaza. A steady attrition, as many lament that we cannot attract more mom and pop stores, nifty boutiques, Trader Joes, or otherwise “better” offerings beyond the new usual.

“As before, I think people today patronize stores that are owned by people of the same demographic,” he said.

This helps explain why we have (so) many Asian inspired businesses (ramen, bubble tea, etc.), and kosher eateries-to support the demand. (Author’s Note: We have a Häagen-Dazs, a Ralph’s Ices and several Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks in our town’s borders.

Is it possible that certain lasting trends, such as bubble tea, matcha, etc., have permanently replaced “old school” Carvel and fro-yo? (I hope not.)

Great Neck’s retail mix was once famously nouveau, eclectic, and unique. David vividly remembers the iconic retailers and can rattle them off with ease.

“They were central in the town and the Great Neck lifestyle,” he said.

They included the Great Neck Department Store, Bruce’s Bakery, Fredricks Luncheonette, Millie’s Place, Kregles Ice Cream Parlor, Jays Stationery, Mayflower Bakery, Woolworths Department Store. Store, Scotto’s Italian Restaurant and Pizza Parlor, Colony Card Shop, Big Top Toys, Waldbaum’s Super Market, Kucks food store, Chop Meat Charlie, Hamburger Express, Antor Jewelers, Bellgrave Motors, Crossman Cadillac, Barrows and Walls record stores, The Squire Kosher Restaurant, Poultry Mart, Camp and Campus and McDonalds Bar in the Old Village

A movie lover’s dream, our town used to have not one but two movie theatres and stages, namely, the Squire Theatre and the Playhouse across the street. Today, many of us watch movies on phones or at our home theatres. “Times have changed”, said David.

Yes and, let’s be real. The changes to our town were inevitable, once the internet, Costco, Amazon and the rest forever impacted how later generations shop and socialize. Today, we hop in our cars for a quick stop or more at the Americana, or pass the day at Huntington or the Hamptons. And hey, our supermarket is finally coming. (Aldi in Summer 2026). SOS- in this day and age, we must save ourselves. There is no Superman to save us.

Great Neck Traditions: Our Bells and Whistles

“Still, there is continuity over the years,” David said..

The glass is half full in his eyes. Certain events have lasted in our community, “like the Memorial Day parade, and concerts at Steppingstone Park and Firefighters’ Park. There is also the annual Strawberry Festival at All Saints Church.” Special mention to the Village of Great Neck street fair and carnival, which has replaced the Great Neck Plaza street fair and car show that was run by the Great neck Plaza BID for many years.

David said, “I would tell anyone who is thinking of moving to Great Neck to utilize all the town has to offer, such as the parks, adult education, concerts, pool, tennis courts, restaurants and library.” It also seems that tennis courts and pickleball courts are seemingly everywhere. (Psst- We actually have a pickleball store in town, and even a diving shop.)

“There are many cultural activities that our peninsula has to offer, including the live musical shows at the Steppingstone Waterside Theatre, Great Neck Plaza Summer Concert Series, the BID Promenades, and the Great Neck Library, ” David said.

Our library system is truly a gem, right under our noses. We have four branches, which is practically unheard of. (But wait, does anyone read books anymore?) Even if not, there is always something good happening at the brick-and-mortar branches, and there are many offerings online. Our library is truly a community center that we should consider a treasured resource. (Note: How about giving public service a try?)

David’s Short Wish List

David would like to see more affordable housing built in town.

“There are many new apartments available; however, they are all expensive luxury units. Having more affordable units would keep young folks in town who grew up here and seniors on fixed incomes from moving to more affordable locations.”

Ahh, yes, Great Neck real estate and development is a hot-button topic. At times, it can lead to polarizing debate. If they build it, will they (better retailers and eateries) come? TBD, y’all.