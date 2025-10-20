Physicians of Indian origin celebrate Diwali

Attorney Seni Popat, was honored at the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin Queens and Long Island Chapter Diwali Gala.

More than 350 guests filled Akbar Restaurant in Garden City on Saturday night, Oct. 18, as the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin Queens and Long Island Chapter hosted its annual Diwali Gala, celebrating the Festival of Lights with food, music, and recognition of community leaders.

The event, led by the organization’s president, Dr. Devendra Shrivastava, and Diwali chair, Dr. Gagan Gulati, began with a traditional puja, a worship ceremony, followed by dinner, dancing, and tributes to two honorees, attorney Seni Popat and entrepreneur Sunita Sadhnani, for their service to the community.

“Diwali is a celebration of light triumphing over darkness,” Shrivastava said. “It reminds us to move away from evil and toward good — and to celebrate that together as a community.”

Gulati, who helped organize the annual celebration, said the event continues to grow each year as more members of the Indian medical community on Long Island and in Queens join the festivities.

“It’s wonderful to see this room filled with mentors, colleagues, friends, and families,” he said. “As physicians, our days blur into nights, but evenings like this remind us that community matters.”

Popat, principal attorney at the Law Office of Seni Popat P.C., was honored for his legal advocacy and longtime support of local families. A Hofstra University graduate with nearly two decades of experience, Popat has recovered more than $50 million for accident victims and has been named a Super Lawyer for seven consecutive years.

“It’s truly a privilege to be here among the pioneers, the leaders, and the healers of the medical profession,” Popat said. “Together, the medical and legal communities share one mission, to help people heal.”

Sadhnani, president of the Rotary Club of Jericho Sunrise and founder of Glamorous Event Planners and Production, was recognized for her contributions to arts, culture, and philanthropy.

“My journey from finance to art and community service has been incredibly fulfilling,” she said. “I find joy in bringing people together through creativity and compassion.”

Guests enjoyed a full evening of performances, dinner, and dancing, a hallmark of AAPI’s signature celebrations. The annual Diwali Gala is one of two major events hosted by the organization each year, uniting physicians and families from across Queens and Long Island.

“Each year, our celebration grows stronger,” Gulati said. “Diwali reminds us that, just as light conquers darkness, unity and compassion guide everything we do, for our patients, for each other, and for our community.”