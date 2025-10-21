Off and on the field, goalie Olivia Carbonaro driven by the game 

Soccer goalie Olivia Carbonaro defends the net like a pro, but her prep work involves more than just practice and talent.

“She is all heart… she is intense from the minute she gets on the field, she is just in goalie mode,” said Olivia’s mother, Jeanne.

Olivia has been living with Type 1 diabetes since she was 10, and it involves a strict regimen of diet and medication.

“It was a huge adjustment. She was in the hospital for three days when she was first diagnosed,” her mother said. “I would drop her off at soccer and I wouldn’t leave because I was worried about her blood sugar.”

At the age of 5, she played soccer for fun with her older sister Emily, who played at the collegiate level for one year at Molloy University as a midfielder.

“I would always play sports with her when I was younger. I always say, “Why I am the way I am is because of her,” Olivia said.

“She was not easy on her. She’s five years older than her and she never gave her a break. She treated her like a teammate,” her mother said.

When Olivia first started playing soccer, her club team, Island Trees Soccer Club, which she played for until the 7th grade, did not have a goalie, so she took the initiative and stepped into that role.

“Once I started playing goalie, I loved it ever since. Like I never wanted to stop,” Olivia said.

Olivia, 16, who lives in Bethpage, is currently in her junior year of high school, playing on the varsity team at Island Trees High School. Outside of school, she also plays for the New York Surf Soccer Club, a different club team that brings more intense competition.

Rather than letting this disease set her back, Olivia found motivation to continue playing the sport that she loves. What often goes unnoticed, though, is the preparation Olivia requires before games or practice.

“She always has to have a bag with her. And in that bag are all her supplies, and her insulin has to be kept at a certain temperature,” Jeanne Carbonaro said.

“I always have to eat something to make sure my blood sugar is good. Or I have to have a Gatorade by the net in case I do go low during the games,” Olivia said.

Even so, Olivia’s high school coach, Danielle Hastings, is always one step ahead.

“My coach always has gummies on her in case my blood sugar goes low, so that makes me feel comfortable,” Olivia said.

With all this support, Olivia is ready to chase her next big goal. Going forward, she hopes to compete at a higher level than the one she’s currently in.

“I’m definitely looking forward to playing soccer in college,” Olivia said. “Hopefully playing at a high D2 or D1 school.”

Olivia’s journey has not been an easy one, but the challenges have shaped her both on and off the field.

“It’s definitely taught me a lot of resilience. But it also taught me determination, like nothing could stop you from reaching your dream,” Olivia said.

Layla Duran is a reporter with The SBU Media Group, part of Stony Brook University’s School of Communication and Journalism’s Working Newsroom program for students and local media.