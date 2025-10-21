New Albertson Heights street sign marks start of revamp in district

North Hempstead Supervisor Jen DeSena celebrates the unveiling of the first new street in Council Member Ed Scott’s district.

New and improved street signs are coming to some unincorporated parts of North Hempstead.

Council Member Ed Scott is spearheading an initiative to replace all street poles and signs across all unincorporated areas of his district, which includes portions of Greenvale, Searington, Roslyn Heights and Albertson.

Scott kicked the project off in Albertson Heights this past Friday, Oct. 17, when he unveiled the first of 15 modern, black poles and 30 white-lettered signs set to be placed throughout that neighborhood at the corner of I.U. Willets Road and Campbell Parkway.

“These signs beautify an area,” Scott said. “When you go into a village and you drive around, the first things that catch your eye are the signs.”

The updated signage “provides enhanced visibility and a sophisticated look,” the town said in a statement. Scott said they were inspired by the street signs already in incorporated villages.

“My district also has villages that are absolutely gorgeous. I commend the mayors of those villages for how they keep them beautiful,” Scott said. “ I want to bring that to the unincorporated areas, too.”

Scott said the project is supported by funding from a community revitalization program state grant, which Legislator Scott Straus helped him obtain. The total number of signs that will be needed to be placed across all unincorporated areas of his district has not yet been determined.

He said his motivation for the work comes from his days as president of the Albertson Civic Association in the early 2010s, where he learned neighborhood beautification was an issue important to many in his community.

“When I got into office, I remembered what my community wanted,” Scott said. “I spoke to community leaders throughout different parts of District Two and told them what my vision was, but I knew what it was in Albertson from the people, because I was there for years. People expressed that this [project] would be really nice.”

New street signs are just one of a slew of beautification initiatives Scott said he works to bring to his district. Since taking office, he has helped plant new trees, fix roads, curbs and sidewalks and resolve flooding issues.

Scott said he does not yet have an estimate on when all signs will be installed across the district, but he will be working to do so as quickly as possible.