Election Guide 2025: Hempstead town supervisor candidate John Ferretti, Rep. Con.

John R. Ferretti Jr. is the supervisor of the Town of Hempstead — the largest and most diverse township in America, home to nearly 800,000 residents and covering 70% of Nassau County.

A lifelong resident of the town, John and his wife Maryellen are proudly raising their two children in Levittown, where they remain active in the local community.



Ferretti brings nearly two decades of experience in government, law, and public service to his role. Before becoming supervisor, he served four terms in the Nassau County Legislature, where he cut taxes by $70 million and worked to enhance public services through strong intergovernmental partnerships.

He recently submitted a 2026 Town Budget that cuts taxes by $5 million — including an 18% reduction in the town’s general fund — while fully funding essential services and programs.

Ferretti also continues to fight against costly state policies like Gov. Hochul’s “Congestion Pricing” tax.



Throughout his career, Supervisor Ferretti has prioritized public safety and quality of life. He has sponsored legislation to ban men from competing in girls’ sports, voted for a local mask ban aimed at preventing individuals from concealing their identities during incidents of antisemitic harassment, and led initiatives to support veterans struggling with

addiction.



As a Nassau County legislator, he also helped launch the Fentanyl Crisis Seminar in partnership with the town, county, and district attorney’s office; passed legislation banning convicted animal abusers from future pet ownership; secured increased funding for the town’s shark patrol team; and co-sponsored a football equipment drive for underprivileged youth.

After his family dog was attacked, he drafted legislation to create a dangerous dog registry to better protect

residents.



Ferretti previously served as Chief Deputy County Clerk of Nassau County and practiced law at Nicolini, Paradise, Ferretti & Sabella, focusing on personal injury, real estate, zoning, and land use matters.



Deeply committed to his community, he is a member of the Levittown Kiwanis, Levittown Chamber of Commerce, Knights of Columbus, Sons of Italy – Columbus Lodge, Levittown Community Council, and an associate member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 69.

He is also a lector at St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Church and a former assistant coach for Levittown Little League.



What are the top three issues you’re focused on, and what will you do to fix them?

1. Cutting taxes and protecting taxpayers

As a Nassau County legislator, I slashed county taxes by $70 million over eight years — and I’m continuing that work as supervisor.

I’ve already submitted a 2026 budget that cuts town taxes by $5 million, including an 18% reduction in the town’s general fund. My priority is to ensure residents keep more of their hard-earned money, while still fully funding essential

services like sanitation, public safety, and senior programs.



2. Defending local control and fighting harmful state mandates

I’m standing up against Gov. Hochul’s so-called congestion pricing tax, which unfairly burdens Long Island commuters. I’m also fighting her urban housing plan that would strip local zoning rights from our communities.

As supervisor, I’ll continue to protect our suburban way of life and preserve the character of our neighborhoods by opposing top-down mandates from Albany.

3. Protecting our families and neighborhoods

Keeping our families safe and standing up for common-sense values is another top priority. I’ve worked to strengthen partnerships with the Nassau County Police Department to increase patrols across our neighborhoods — especially near houses of worship — so every resident feels protected.

In the county Legislature, I sponsored the law to ban men from competing in girls’ sports, ensuring fairness and safety for young female athletes. I also took a strong stand against antisemitism, passing legislation to stop individuals from hiding their identity while threatening our neighbors.

As supervisor, I’ll continue to lead with a clear focus on public safety, protecting every family, and advancing policies that reflect the values and priorities of our residents.