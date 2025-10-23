Election Guide 2025: Nassau County legislator candidate District 1 Charlene Jackson Rep., Con

I’ve spent my career as a public servant, working to make life better for families and neighborhoods in Nassau County. As a deputy county attorney and former Hempstead Community Development commissioner, I’ve focused on solving problems, keeping streets safe, and making sure local government works efficiently for residents.

I’m running because I want to continue improving life in our communities — keeping neighborhoods safe, freezing taxes, redeveloping blighted properties, and stopping overdevelopment that threatens our suburban neighborhoods. I also want to make sure our parks, roads, and local infrastructure meet the real needs of residents every day.

Top Priorities

1. Public safety: Work closely with police to reduce crime, expand patrols, and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

2. Affordability: Freeze taxes and continue making government more efficient so families can keep more of their hard-earned money.

3. Quality of life: Stop overdevelopment, preserve neighborhood character, and improve local parks, roads, and infrastructure to maintain safe, welcoming, and family-friendly communities.