Molloy University, Franklin Square business enter media partnership with Islanders

Janine Biscari, vice president of student affairs at Molloy University, with NY Islanders mascot Sparky, at UBS Arena before the New York Islanders’ home opener.

Molloy University in Rockville Centre and Plattduetsche Home Society in Franklin Square were selected to take part in a one-year marketing agreement with the New York Islanders as part of the team’s Business Boost Program.

According to the Islanders, Anthem, the team’s official health insurance provider, helped choose Molloy University and Plattduetsche Home Society for the one-year partnership for their “outstanding engagement with the local community and their involvement in local healthcare initiatives.”

Representatives for each winner attended the Islanders’ home opener for the 2025-26 season on Saturday, Oct. 11, at UBS Arena.

The partnerships are designed to provide marketing support to both Molloy and Plattduetsche, and the program includes media packages that promote the two organizations that will run on Islanders’ channels through the 2025-26 season.

Debra McCarthy, the communiversity liaison for Molloy University’s Office of Advancement, called it a thrill to be featured in the program.

“Being part of this program amplifies our voices across Long Island and beyond, and we’re proud to stand alongside the Islanders in celebrating local impact, legacy and leadership,” she said.

McCarthy said she can’t wait to see Molloy represented at UBS Arena as well.

Ritchie Oliver, Plattduetsche’s director of operations, said the package offered to the two winners in the program would be difficult to afford.