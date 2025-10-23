Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts at The Paramount, UBS Arena and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

NEW YORK LONG ISLAND FILM FESTIVAL

The New York Long Island Film Festival returns for its seventh year, featuring 114 independent films from Long Island to London. Attendees can meet Dan Lauria of The Wonder Years.

South Shore Theatre Experience, 115 S Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst. nyliff.com.

$10-$125 October 22-26



MADDOX BATSON

Embarking on their fall 2025 “I Need a Truck Tour”, the country singer is heading to the north from his southern homeplace in Tennessee to sing his single “No More.”

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington. paramountny.com,

$14-$185. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24.

LITTLE FEAT

For their “Strike up the Band Tour,” the Los Angeles-based rock band fronted by Scott Sharrad collaborated with Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams. They will be celebrating their released anticipated album “Waiting for Columbus”, as well as their songs “Sailin’ Shoes,” “Dixie Shoes,” and “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now.”

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington. paramountny.com,

$53-$231. 8 p.m. Oct. 25.

BEN FOLDS

Ben Folds returns with his signature blend of inventive piano pop and introspective songwriting. On this tour, he strips things down to piano and voice, delivering favorites from his solo catalog and his work with Ben Folds Five.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville, tillescenter.org,

$86–$203, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23.

Billie Eilish

This alternative star will perform well known songs like “Bird of a feather” and “Wildflower” on her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour. Opening this performance will be rapper Young Miko.

UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont, ubsarena.com

Sold Out. 7 p.m Oct. 25 , Oct. 26.

CHASE MATTHEW

Presented by 103.1 WOLF FM radio, special guests Austin Williams and Trevor Snider will be joining the country singer for his “Holdin’ It Down” 2025 tour.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington. paramountny.com,

$37-$85. 8 p.m. Oct. 26.

LAWRENCE

Get ready for the NYC family duo to embark on their “The Family Tour Part 2” with their eight-piece soul pop band this coming October.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington. paramountny.com,

$45-$106. 8 p.m. Oct. 31.