Westbury School District gets positive review in external audit

The Westbury board of education was given positive feedback from an external audit at its latest meeting.

An external audit has found that the Westbury School District has “no material weaknesses or significant deficiencies.”

John ​Costello of the EFPR group reviewed an external audit with the Board of Education at its Wednesday, Oct. 22, meeting, saying the district’s financial statements are “neutral, consistent and clear.”

He said the audit was conducted in August and there were no difficulties in performing it nor were there disagreements with management.

“The results of our tests disclose no instances of material weaknesses or significant deficiencies related to financial reporting that are required to be reported under government auditing standards,” he said.

Costello said the district did not comply with the real property tax law, however, which limits the unrestricted fund balance of the general fund to no more than 4% of the subsequent year’s budget. The district’s percentage, based on its 2024-25 budget, was 5.33%.

Costello noted that total assets increased while total liabilities decreased within the district’s 2025-26 budget

Westbury Superintendent Tahira DuPree Chase praised the district’s business office for its effort.

The external audit will be available on the district’s website once the board approves it.

Trustee Rodney Caines also presented the board’s facilities committee’s report detailing ways in which the district can save energy through its initiatives.

Caines said a report is conducted each year to evaluate energy conservation measures throughout the district. He said 12 measures were studied and that overall the report was favorable for the district.

Caines noted several windmills have been set up throughout the school district and solar panels have been installed at Westbury Middle School, exemplifying a shift toward energy conservation. He also said these energy-saving options allow students to study how energy is created and converted.