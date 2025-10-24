Quantcast
Mineola

Mineola students celebrate character, culture at Mini Mustangs assembly

Hampton Street School second-grade teacher Eileen Interiano (L.) and principal Amaris Melendez (R.) with students following the Mini Mustangs assembly.
Provided by Mineola Public Schools

Hampton Street School recently held a Mini Mustang assembly to celebrate character, school spirit and the diverse cultures in the community.

Students were recognized for demonstrating kindness, respect and responsibility – the core Mini Mustang values – while enjoying songs, cheers and fun moments that brought everyone together.

A Hampton Street student receives a high-five from Principal Amaris Melendez after
sharing a value that embodies what it means to be a Mini Mustang.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the assembly featured a special tribute highlighting the contributions, traditions and achievements of Hispanic and Latino communities. Students learned about influential figures and cultural symbols, fostering appreciation and understanding across the school.

Hampton Street second graders perform a traditional dance from El Salvador as the
grand finale of the Hampton Street Mini Mustangs assembly.Provided by Mineola Public Schools

These assemblies continue to inspire our students, celebrate their growth and strengthen the sense of community and pride at Hampton Street School.

