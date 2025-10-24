Mineola students celebrate character, culture at Mini Mustangs assembly

Hampton Street School second-grade teacher Eileen Interiano (L.) and principal Amaris Melendez (R.) with students following the Mini Mustangs assembly.

Hampton Street School recently held a Mini Mustang assembly to celebrate character, school spirit and the diverse cultures in the community.

Students were recognized for demonstrating kindness, respect and responsibility – the core Mini Mustang values – while enjoying songs, cheers and fun moments that brought everyone together.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the assembly featured a special tribute highlighting the contributions, traditions and achievements of Hispanic and Latino communities. Students learned about influential figures and cultural symbols, fostering appreciation and understanding across the school.

These assemblies continue to inspire our students, celebrate their growth and strengthen the sense of community and pride at Hampton Street School.