Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Clerk canidate Joylette Williams, Dem.

Joylette Williams (L.) joined by protestors on the steps of the Nassau County Police Department.

Joylette E. Williams is running as the Democratic candidate for the Nassau County Clerk position currently held by Republican Maureen O’Connell.

She is a professor at Nassau Community College, working at the school for over 23 years, according to her LinkedIn.

Williams holds a Ph.D. in English from the City University of New York, a Master’s in Education from Columbia University, Howard University and Johnson C. Smith University and a Master’s in higher education from Boston University, according to her LinkedIn.

She has also served on the Hempstead Board of Education since 2022.

Williams served as a Hempstead Village trustee in 2021 and 2022, and she currently sits on the Town of Hempstead’s Industrial Development Agency board.