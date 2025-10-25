Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Clerk canidate Joylette Williams, Dem.

Joylette E. Williams is running as the Democratic candidate for the Nassau County Clerk position currently held by Republican Maureen O’Connell.
She is a professor at Nassau Community College, working at the school for over 23 years, according to her LinkedIn.
Williams holds a Ph.D. in English from the City University of New York, a Master’s in Education from Columbia University, Howard University and Johnson C. Smith University and a Master’s in higher education from Boston University, according to her LinkedIn.
She has also served on the Hempstead Board of Education since 2022.
Williams served as a Hempstead Village trustee in 2021 and 2022, and she currently sits on the Town of Hempstead’s Industrial Development Agency board.