Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Legislator candidate District 16 Arnold Drucker, Dem.

Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker announces that a rescheduled Shed the Meds event will be held at the Syosset Library on Tuesday, April 29.

Why I am running:

For nearly 10 years, I have had the privilege of serving Nassau County and specifically the communities of District 16. When I first ran in 2016 after the tragic loss of the late, great Judy Jacobs, I knew I had big shoes to fill – but my professional experience and lifelong commitment to Plainview fuel my unwavering commitment to bettering the community that gave me so many opportunities in life.

I am running to build upon my record of accomplishment, one I achieved by working across the aisle to improve lives, enhance public safety, protect communities from hate crimes, and improve the quality of life for all communities.

Unfortunately, the current administration and its allies have injected toxic partisanship into nearly every operation of government, forgetting that elected officials serve everyone – just not those you agree with.

Top 3 issues

1. I am deeply concerned about the overuse of outside firms to defend the County, and I will continue fighting to increase staffing and train lawyers in the county attorney’s office to improve outcomes and cost efficiency for taxpayers.

2. I am keenly focused on breaking the Blakeman administration’s partisan blockade on public resources and will use all available leverage for deliver equitable investments in community grants and infrastructure improvements for District 16 and all communities.

3. I stridently oppose the Blakeman administration’s illegal and dangerous militia and strongly support its dissolution.

Biography

Arnold W. Drucker, a lifelong resident of Plainview, was elected to the Nassau County Legislature in a November 2016 special election. He currently serves as the Legislature’s deputy minority leader and is seeking reelection to the reapportioned 16th District, which encompasses portions of Plainview, Old Bethpage, Jericho, Syosset, and Farmingdale.

Throughout his tenure, Legislator Drucker has advocated for initiatives aimed at protecting public health and securing greater equality for all Nassau County residents.

Legislator Drucker proudly spearheaded the passage of legislation restricting the sale of tobacco products to individuals

under the age of 21, He built upon this in 2019 by introducing and passing legislation that bans the sale of flavored vaping products in Nassau County – a measure that has since been enacted statewide.

Legislator Drucker has also distinguished himself as a tireless advocate for initiatives that make Nassau County more equitable and inclusive. Legislator Drucker spearheaded the creation of a housing discrimination hotline as a resource for victims.

Legislator Drucker has also co-sponsored proposed legislation that would engage scholars and academics to compile a

searchable database of discriminatory covenants on property deeds for the purpose of identifying patterns and addressing the impacts of discrimination in Nassau County.

After securing unanimous passage of a County ban on so-called “revenge porn,” a similar ban was implemented statewide.

To create a safer workplace for Nassau County employees, Legislator Drucker obtained passage of his legislation mandating rigorous sexual harassment training for elected officials, deputy county executives, and county department heads.

After earning a Bachelor of Arts in political science from SUNY Buffalo, Legislator Drucker received his Juris Doctor from Rutgers University Law School. He is admitted to the American Bar Association, the New York State Bar Association and the New Jersey State Bar Association.

Legislator Drucker, who is fluent in Spanish, has owned and operated a successful law practice in Queens since 1982. He has lectured over the years on home-buying and real estate transactions and is also a two-time recipient of the New York State Bar Association’s Pro Bono Service Award in recognition of his commitment to providing fair and equal access to legal representation for all.

Legislator Drucker remains an active community member who serves on several boards, including the board of trustees of the Plainview Jewish Center. He is also a member of the Plainview-Old Bethpage and Syosset Woodbury Chambers of Commerce.

A lifelong Plainview resident, Legislator Drucker and his wife, Franny, enjoy spending as much

time as they can with their grandchildren, adult children, and extended family.