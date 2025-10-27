Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Court Judge 4th District candidate James A. Saladino, Rep., Con., Dem.

Judge James Saladino earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Boston University in 1986 and his Juris Doctor from St. John’s University School of Law in 1990. He was admitted to practice law in the Second Department the following year.

He began his legal career in 1990 in the law department of the Nassau County Surrogate’s Court, working under Judge C. Raymond Radigan. After 10 months as an associate at Capetola & Doddato in Williston Park, he joined the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office at the end of 1991.

During more than a decade as an assistant district attorney in Suffolk County, Saladino served in every bureau except Homicide and Appeals, trying dozens of cases and gaining extensive courtroom experience.

After his tenure as a prosecutor, he established his own law practice, where he represented defendants on the 18-A and 18-B panels. He handled numerous Class A and Class B felony trials, including a high-profile murder case in which he successfully presented a defense of not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect.

In 2011, Saladino became the confidential law clerk to County Court Judge James Hudson, and in 2018, he served in the same capacity for Justice William Condon. He was sworn in as a district court judge in January 2019.

He is running unopposed.