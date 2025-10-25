Election Guide 2025: Hempstead Town Council candidate Dorothy Goosby, Dem.

I was born and raised in Apalachicola, Fla. Apalachicola is one of the oldest port cities in the State of Florida. My town has a fascinating history and maritime culture, beautiful natural resources, fresh local seafood, and an unparalleled quality of life.

I am an alumna of Florida A & M University, where I earned my Bachelor of Science in foods nutrition and institutional management. I completed my dietetic internship at Cornell Medical Center at New York Hospital. I received a Master’s in business administration in labor relations/corporate finance and accounting management from Adelphi University, in Garden City.

I attended Hofstra University in Hempstead and completed the requirements to obtain certification for the New York State Education Department as a certified chemistry teacher.

I am a contributing author whose article, “Nutritional Management of Long-Term Care Receiving Hemodialysis,” was published in January 1997 in Topics in Clinical Nutrition: Changing the Face of Dietetics.

My early career was spent as a certified and registered dietitian nutritionist, licensed by New York State. I have more than 25 years of exemplary administrative experience in the medical profession.

I was elected to the Town Board on Nov. 2, 1999. I am the first African American woman to sit on the Town Board. In January of 2016 I became the senior council member on the Town of Hempstead Town Board.

In October of 2021, I was promoted to the position of deputy supervisor on the Town of Hempstead Town Board. I am a past president of the Association of Towns of the State of New York, where I served on the executive and the rules and resolutions committees.

I was honored in 2020 by the Town of Hempstead with the renaming of Town of Hempstead Plaza to Senior Councilwoman Dorothy L. Goosby Plaza.

There is strength in numbers and power in unity. I have belonged to many organizations over the years; here are a few: The League of Women Voters of Nassau County, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Theta Zeta Chapter, Soroptimist International and the Caroline Wambui Mungai Foundation. I also take pride in being a lifelong Girl Scout member and supporter.

Although my children are grown successful women, I continue to advocate for equity in education and equality for our children. I am still very involved in what transpires in our schools. I was a former vice president of the Hempstead School Board and a former president of the Marshall School Parent Teacher Association. I continue to advocate for the health and welfare of our children.

My personal interests, besides my community work include traveling, listening to classical music, enjoying an evening at the opera, and curling up with a good book.

If I had to choose one of my favorite philosophies that have impacted my life journey, it would be “Injustice anywhere, is a threat to justice everywhere.” – Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

I am running for reelection, because my work is not finished. There is still much to do. For example, I have four priority areas of focus that I would like to continue working on:

Education:

I am determined to continue fighting for our children and ensuring that their educational and academic needs are met. My plan is to accomplish this by continuing to work diligently with my local school superintendents, teachers and parents that are in my district.

Seniors:

I am a strong advocate for our seniors, who are vulnerable and face many issues pertaining to housing and quality of life matters. My goal is to ensure that our seniors continue to receive resources, services and access to the Town of Hempstead’s many recreational parks, and senior center activities.

Health:

Because of my career background in health, I have been deeply concerned about the health of my communities. For the past 23 years, the Town of Hempstead has presented breast cancer and cancer education community health forums to educate and raise awareness about the many forms of cancer that continue to disproportionally impact our residents.

Youth:

I recognize that our youth are our future leaders. My intention during my next term is to continue ensuring that they are offered opportunities for youth employment, mentorship programs, internships and STEAM initiatives.

I have also been a lifelong advocate for reading literacy, because of this I will continue to build on our yearly summer reading challenge for young people, that has successfully encouraged our children to read more over the Summer months.