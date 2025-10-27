Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Court Judge candidate Robert G. Bogle, Rep., Con.,

Judge Robert G. Bogle is currently a Nassau County Court Judge and Acting New York State Supreme Court Justice. He is also the supervising judge of the Nassau County Village Courts. He is an adjunct professor of Criminal Justice for graduate and undergraduate students at the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University.

He is a member of the New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics and is the author of nine (9) Legal textbooks all currently in print. He served as Acting Long Beach City Court Judge (1996-2015), as well as president of the New York State Magistrates Association (2004-2005) and the Nassau County Magistrates Association (1995-96).

In 2006, he received the New York State Magistrate of the Year Award and in 2008 he received the Frank Santagata Bar Association Award for service to the Nassau County Justice Courts.

He has also served as chief court attorney for the Nassau County Court Law Dept. (1999-2015), Law Secretary to the Hon. Ira H. Wexner, Supervising Judge of the Nassau County District and County Courts (1988-1999) and Deputy Nassau County Attorney for the Appeals and Major Litigation Bureaus (1983-1988). He is a graduate of Hofstra University School of Law and Niagara University (BA Cum Laude).

Bogle is a lifelong resident of Nassau County. From 1986 to 2016, he served as Valley Stream’s longest-serving village justice, where he established many innovative programs, including driver education classes and community service programs for repeat offenders.

He took great pride in making his court part of the village community by inviting Boy and Girl Scout Troops to assist on court nights. He himself is an Assistant Scout Master with Boy Scout Troop 116 and is a member of Fr. Carroll Knights of Columbus and Sons of the American Legion and a former lector at Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church.

He is married for 40 years to his wife, Kathy and has two sons, James an architect and Robert an attorney.

He is running unopposed.