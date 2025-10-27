Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Legislature District 12 candidate Michael Gionesi, Dem.

BIO

Michael Gionesi is motivated by a sense of duty to his community, and his work in the family court has intensified his passion for community service. He is running for the Nassau County Legislature to focus on social services and addiction prevention, reduce property taxes, support small businesses and increase bipartisanship and collaboration to deliver the best outcomes for Nassau taxpayers.

Gionesi is a SUNY Farmingdale graduate who later served as an adjunct professor of law at Touro Law Center in Central Islip, where he earned his Juris Doctor.

Michael resides in North Bellmore. He is a principal law clerk to a New York State Supreme Court justice and previously practiced matrimonial and family law in private practice.

