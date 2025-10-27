Election Guide 2025: Surrogate Court Judge candidate David P. Sullivan, Rep., Con., Dem.

David P. Sullivan currently serves as the presiding judge in Felony Drug Treatment Court.

Prior to that, he has served in the Nassau County Supreme Court as justice and acting justice. From 2003 to 2021 and 2013-2020 he served as Nassau County Court Judge. Earlier in his career, he served as supervising judge of the Nassau County Justice Courts, Acting Nassau County Family Court judge, village justice, and associate village justice of New Hyde Park and a Nassau County Assistant District Attorney.

He holds a B.A. in economics and math and Juris Doctorate from Fordham College and a regents diploma from Seaford High School.

He is part of the New Hyde Park Kiwanis, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, No. 2107, The Society of Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Long Island, Knights of Columbus – New Hyde Park Council and Irish Americans in Goverment.

He has earned the following awards and citations:

● Former Assistant District Attorney’s Association of Nassau County Frank A. Gulotta

Criminal Justice Award

● Italian-American Court Officers of Nassau County Man of the Year Award

● Fraternal Order of Court Officers Fidelis Juris Award

● Detectives Association Inc. Nassau County Police Department Honorary Law

Enforcement Man of the Year

● Court Officers Benevolent Association of Nassau County, The Hon. Thomas E. Ryan, Jr.

Memorial Award

● Friends of Nassau County Family Court Award of Appreciation for Judicial Service

● Norman F. Lent Award, Nassau Criminal Courts Bar Association

He is running unopposed.