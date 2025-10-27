2025 Election Guide: Hempstead Town Clerk candidate Yveline Dalmacy, Dem.

Yveline Dalmacy is an attorney, barred in the District of Columbia, a certified mediator and community service advocate dedicated to making government more transparent, accessible, and accountable to the residents of the Town of Hempstead. She is running against incumbent Town Clerk Kate Murray.

As a resident and public servant, she understands that the town clerk’s office is the heartbeat of local government—where every

records, licenses, and permits connect directly to the daily life of residents.

Dalmacy holds a Juris Doctor from WMU Thomas M. Cooley Law School, an M.A. in diplomacy and international relations from Seton Hall University, with a concentration in global health and human security and in international economics and development and an MBA in International Banking and finance from Dowling College. She is a FINRA arbitrator.

Her career includes service with FEMA as a contractor, Nassau Suffolk Law Services, and the New York State Assembly, where she worked on legislative and constituent matters.

Dalmacy is running for town clerk because she believes residents deserve an office that operates efficiently and embraces technology to better serve the public. Her goal is to restore trust and ensure that every resident can access the records and services they need quickly and efficiently.

Some of the reasons why Yveline is running include:

The town clerk’s office touches every household from birth certificates to marriage licenses, from FOIA requests to permits and minutes of public meetings, to name a few. Yet, many residents struggle with slow processes and limited online access.

Dalmacy is running as a candidate for the Town of Hempstead town clerk because she believes that government can be both transparent and compassionate. The clerk’s office must not only keep records, it must remain worthy of the people’s trust by remaining transparent in its activities and by providing fair, respectful, timely and equitable service to everyone.

Dalmacy’s campaign is about modernizing systems, protecting residents’ rights to information and ensuring that everyone who walks through the door is treated with dignity, respect and fairness.

Dalmacy’s priorities for the Town of Hempstead include:

1. Improve access to records and services

Residents should not have to wait weeks or travel in person for basic documents or permits. I will:

• Digitize and streamline record access through a secure online portal.

• Expand office hours and mobile outreach for seniors and families.

• Create multilingual, ADA-compliant service options to include inclusivity for all.

By investing in user-friendly digital tools and staff training, the Clerk’s Office will achieve faster turnaround times, be more transparent, and be more responsive to the community.

2. Strengthen transparency and public accountability

Every resident has the right to know local government decisions are made. I will:

• Host quarterly meetings to answer questions from the public about records, permits, and procedures.

• Publish town board meeting minutes, resolutions, and permit records in a searchable online format.

• Modernize freedom of information requests with clear timelines and online tracking. Transparency builds trust. By being transparent, we strengthen democracy in local government.

3. Modernize operations and empower residents

Government must meet people where they are—online, on their phones, and in their neighborhoods. I will:

• Introduce electronic forms, e-signatures, and real-time application tracking.

• Partner with local schools, libraries, and civic groups to educate residents on accessing government services.

• Ensure staff receive ongoing professional development in customer service and digital literacy.

Modernization isn’t just about technology—it’s about respect for residents’ time and a commitment to excellent public service.

A Town clerk who cares

Dalmacy’s campaign is built on a simple promise: service with integrity and fairness. She envisions a Town Clerk’s Office that is transparent, technologically modern, and accessible to all. With her legal background and managerial experience, she is ready to bring a new era of professionalism and responsiveness to the Town of Hempstead government that is for the people and by the people, benefits everyone!