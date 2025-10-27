Quantcast
Hempstead
Election 2025

Election Guide 2025: Hempstead Town Council District 6, candidate Matthew Pasternak, Dem.

Matthew Pasternack, the Democratic candidate for Hempstead Town Council in the 6th district.
Provided by Nassau County Democratic Party

Matthew Pasternack is a Wantagh resident running for Hempstead Town Council in District 6 as a Democrat.

Published reporting states Pasternack’s top three issues include:

  1. Ending wasteful spending
  2. Corruption and ethics issues he believes are costing constituents
  3. Providing better services to residents

He has a bachelor’s degree from LIU Post in political science and a master’s degree from CUNY’s Barauch College in public administration.

Pasternak was not able to be directly reached for comment.

