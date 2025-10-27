Election Guide 2025: Hempstead Town Council District 6, candidate Matthew Pasternak, Dem.

Matthew Pasternack is a Wantagh resident running for Hempstead Town Council in District 6 as a Democrat.
Published reporting states Pasternack’s top three issues include:
- Ending wasteful spending
- Corruption and ethics issues he believes are costing constituents
- Providing better services to residents
He has a bachelor’s degree from LIU Post in political science and a master’s degree from CUNY’s Barauch College in public administration.
Pasternak was not able to be directly reached for comment.