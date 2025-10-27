Manhasset mother-son duo run, fundraise for Tunnel to Towers in NYC marathon

A Manhasset mother and her son are putting their best foot forward this weekend in the New York City marathon for Tunnel to Towers, a family foundation that supports 9/11 first responders and their families.

“It’s really exciting to support Tunnels to Towers because of the work that they do,” said Vincent de Venouge, who’s running alongside his mother, Mary Lou de Venouge. “They are supporting America’s heroes, whether they are first responders, service men and women or their families.”

Tunnel to Towers was founded in December 2001 by Vincent’s uncle, Frank Siller, after his brother, Firefighter Stephen Siller, died in the line of duty when responding to calls for help from the collapsing World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

“It’s a cause that is near and dear to our hearts. We’ve watched Tunnels to Towers grow over the years,” Vincent said. “It’s truly work that no government agency can do. It’s only work that people can do, coming together for the common good.”

So far, Vincent and Mary have exceeded their goal, raising over $14,000 for the foundation. They’re still pushing for more donations as race day nears this Sunday, Nov. 2.

It’s both Vincent’s and Mary’s first marathon, but they’re not daunted by the distance: They say their motivation to support such an important cause close to their family has outweighed any reservations they might have had about the 26.2 miles.

“Even though it’s hard work running longer distances than I have ever run before, it is well worth it to do this run,” Mary said. “My fundraising for the run will help the organization support those military heroes and first responders. When it gets hard, I remember I’m running for them.”

Vincent has run the city’s half-marathon for Tunnel to Towers and participated in fundraising World Trade Center climbs for the foundation in the past. He says he’s looking forward to the challenge presented by the longer distance, even when training gets difficult.

“I’ve never run a marathon before, so it’s been very taxing from a physical standpoint,” Vincent said. “But it’s been super rewarding knowing that I’m going to eventually get to that goal of being able to run 26.2 miles. It’s also been very exciting, because I’m training alongside my mother, who I’m very close with. The fact that we are both doing this marathon together with the Tunnel to Towers team makes that first marathon experience even more special.”

The pair runs dozens of miles a week, factoring in long runs, speed training and strength sessions. As part of their preparation, they ran in the Tunnel to Towers Manhattan 5k in September, which follows the route that Siller and other first responders would have run after receiving the call to respond to the terrorist attack on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

“In that 5k, you run from a firehouse through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the World Trade Center, following in the final footsteps of Steven Stiller,” Mary said, adding that it was a true family affair.

“We run with our entire family. My husband, my son, my three daughters, my sons-in-law, and everyone in the family runs. Frank Siller, his wife. Pat Stiller, my sister and their children and their grandchildren and their other siblings and their families,” she said. “The entire family runs in memory, along with friends, along with supporters and thousands of other people who run to honor those first responders and military heroes.”

However, only Mary and Vincent will be returning to the city to run the marathon for the foundation this weekend. Being a part of the foundation’s marathon fundraising team is something they’re truly passionate about and proud of.

“Running this marathon and fundraising for them allows me to give back to those military heroes and first responders because the organization helps those wounded first responders, those wounded military heroes and families left behind,” Mary said.

Donations to support the de Venouges in their run for Tunnels to Towers can be made at dogood.t2t.org/VDNYCMarathon.