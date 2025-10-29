Farmingdale-based company donates 1,250 headsets to Farmingdale School District

Andrea Communications, a Farmingdale-based manufacturer of educational headsets, has donated 1,250 new headsets to the Farmingdale School District to support student learning in classrooms.

The company said the equipment will be used for testing and computer-based learning throughout the district.

Steve Patti, the vice president of operations for Andrea Communications, said the company is proud to “work where we live.”

“Our goal is to help every student have the tools they need to succeed in a modern learning environment,” he said.

Farmingdale School District Superintendent Paul Defendini said the school is proud to build relationships with local businesses.

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming generosity shown by Andrea Communications LLC, which will be instrumental in supporting our students’ success in the classroom,” he said in a statement.

Andrea Communications said the donation reflects its commitment to supporting education and the local community.

The business offers a wide variety of headsets, as well as headphones, microphones, USBs and other technological accessories. Many of the company’s products are tailored for education, business and government markets.

Andrea Communications has also received the highest possible rating from Nuance for its noise-canceling microphone technology inside its headsets.

The company said it combines advanced engineering with durable and affordable designs to meet classroom needs.