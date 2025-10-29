Sewanhaka student board member shares classmate’s reactions to homophobic comments made at last meeting

Student Board Member Christopher Sebber provides classmate testimonials on their feelings about homophobic comments made at the last board meeting.

When the adult members of Sewanhaka’s board of education had nothing to add about a comment made regarding the display of Pride flags at last month’s meeting, a student member took to the podium at Tuesday’s October meeting.

After a district parent used the public comment period to request Seawanhaka prevent Pride flags from being hung in classrooms during the September board meeting, student board member Christopher Sebber collected testimonials from LGBTQ students in the district about how the comment – and the parent’s request – impacted them.

“A series of events happened at the last board meeting that I wanted to talk about,” Sebber said. “Members of the LGBTQI community within our schools were upset that this happened. The point of the testimonials I’m going to share is to just stress the importance of inclusion and diversity within our schools, especially within the LGBTQIA+ communities.”

First, he shared a testimonial from a transgender boy at Frank H. Carey High School.

“I think inclusion is super important in schools,” his message read. “I feel so much more comfortable existing in a space where I know I can be myself, and I don’t have to hide who I am out of fear. Whether I like it or not, being trans is a part of who I am, and the more inclusive a space can be, the better.”

Sebber then shared a message from the vice president of the straight-gay alliance.

“A pride flag being present is meant to mark a place that’s inclusive for everyone,” her message stated. “A pride flag isn’t about trying to push a narrative or set an agenda. It’s about showing LGBTQ+ students, they’re in safe spaces when historically, they’ve been denied safety.”

Sebber said he felt strongly about sharing the testimonials because it was his job to “represent the student body,” and he wanted to “use the voice and the platform,” he had, “to ensure that all students feel safe within our schools.”

During September’s meeting, another parent and Board President William Leber pushed back against the comments made, stating that Pride flags aren’t meant to push an ideology and are used to help LGBTQ students feel safe and comfortable.

Prior to the public comment period, the district received approval from an outside auditor that it was financially healthy.

“The district has a healthy balance sheet,” the auditor said. “We found no material weaknesses.”

The board also used the meeting to recognize student Videsh Muneshwar, who published a children’s book to support young children’s emotional intelligence and the valedictorian and salutatorian from each of the district’s five high schools.

Muneshwar’s book, Alex and the Wishing Well, follows a young boy as he learns the value of his emotions.

“This story is gentle, imaginative and beautifully told,” Superintendent Regina Agrusa said. “Alex helps young readers build emotional literacy and resilience through story.”

Agrusa commended the district’s valedictorians and salutatorians as well.

“Outstanding scholars who embody tremendous academic commitment and future promise, these students have ingratiated themselves into their academic studies while also demonstrating a high level of active participation in their schools and communities,” Agrusa said. “We are so proud of their accomplishments and admire their strength of character and integrity.”

From Elmont, Alexia Moreau and Yalisah Lozada were named valedictorian and salutatorian, from Floral Park, Nathan Gee and James Urban, from H. Frank Carey, Fiona Lin and Katherine Gilman, from New Hyde Park, Hima Binu and Darsh Mirchandani and from Sewanhaka, Ipsaan Sedhai and Hailey Sethi.

The next board of education meeting will be held at 8 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Floral Park Memorial High School.