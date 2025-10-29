Queens man pleads guilty to sex trafficking and prostituion charges for incidents that occurred in Uniondale and Garden City

A Queens man pleaded guilty to sex trafficking and other charges for incidents that happened at hotels in Uniondale and Garden City.

A Queens man pleaded guilty to sex trafficking and promoting prostitution charges for trafficking that occurred in Uniondale and for bringing women to a hotel in Garden City for prostitution purposes, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Jorge Ramos, 55, pleaded guilty on Monday, Oct. 27, to sex trafficking and two counts of promoting prostitution. Ramos is due back in court on Dec. 11 and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison, the DA said. He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender, according to Donnelly. She recommended a sentence of three to nine years in prison.

Ramos also signed two asset forfeiture agreements for a 2011 Acura TSX and a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Donnelly said that between Nov. 21, 2023, and Nov. 23, 2023, Ramos trafficked an unidentified victim at his home in Astoria, Queens, and at the Marriott Hotel in Uniondale.

At the hotel, Ramos verbally threatened to expose a video of the victim to their family if they failed to engage in prostitution and assist Ramos with his prostitution business, the DA said.

Additionally, on the date of Ramos’ arrest in February at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Garden City, he was observed transporting two women to the hotel in his car, according to Donnelly. He had reserved a hotel room at the hotel for prostitution purposes, the DA said.

Ramos was arrested on Feb. 20 by the FBI Long Island Human Trafficking Task Force, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Nassau County Police.