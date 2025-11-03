Great Neck Park District adds hayride to Harvest Festival

There was something for everyone at Great Neck Park District’s annual Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 26: Outdoor television screens broadcasting the football game for sports fans, sensory tables and characters in costume for toddlers, inflatables and face painting for children, a petting zoo and hayrides for families, and live music, lawn games and food for adults who spent the day enjoying the autumnal beauty of Steppingstone Park. The district also moved its farmers market, which is typically in Firefighters Park, to Steppingstone Park. This attracted visitors from outside of the Great Neck community, and though proof of residency in Great Neck was required to enter, they didn’t turn away regular market attendees.

Nearly 3,000 Great Neck residents joined in.

“It was a picture perfect day of laughter, community and fall fun,” said Anthony DiDomenico, assistant superintendent of the Great Neck Park District. “And it just reminds everyone why the park, the parks department and Great Neck is such a special place.”

The event brought in a hayride for the first time in at least a decade. The classic attraction was a hit, according to Patrick Blaha, a recreation supervisor at the Great Neck Park District.

“It was very popular. Everybody seemed to have a really good time on it,” he said. “It’s cute. It’s great for pictures. It was a nice addition to the festival, which was always really good, but it was just a nice addition.”

The district is planning to continue offering the hayride at festivals in the future.

“We’re definitely going to do that again,” Blaha said. “I think everybody had a great time with that.”

Another new addition was a hay maze, which Blaha brought to life, according to DiDomenico. Blaha and the maintenance staff worked together to design the maze. It was so well received that they’re planning on expanding the attraction next year.

“Next year we’re looking to expand that, to make it a little bigger, a little bit more harder, a little bit more fun,” Blaha said.

DiDomenico, who oversees many of the Park District’s programming and events, credited the recreation staff for making the event happen. He particularly credited Blaha and the maintenance staff.

“I’m proud of my staff,” he said. “They really worked hard for the community events like this. When coming to this and seeing the community having fun and and kids enjoying themselves and smiling–it really makes it all worth it.”

The event has been an annual tradition for about 20 years, and used to take place at The Village Green. Five years ago, the district moved it to Steppingstone Park, according to Blaha.

“It’s a great event towards the end of the season to get the community together to celebrate a successful summer,” he said. “I’m looking forward to all of our winter activities.”