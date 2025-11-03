Demolition underway for new Port Washington Police Headquarters

Artist illustration of the new Port Washington Police District headquarters standing viewing south from the corner of Main Street and Mackey Avenue.

Demolition has begun on the former Knowles Funeral Home property and adjacent vacant homes, clearing the way for the construction of a new Port Washington Police District headquarters. Site preparation started on Wednesday, Oct. 29, with demolition scheduled to begin on or around Nov. 3. The work is expected to take approximately six weeks.

“It has been years in the making to get us to this point, but this marks the true beginning of transforming this long-vacant property into the new home of the Port Washington Police District,” said Chief of Police Robert Del Muro. “This has been a long-time coming for this community, and we are excited to officially begin the construction process of creating a modern, sustainable, and suitable headquarters that will serve the community for decades to come.”

Demolition crews will use heavy equipment, including excavators and payloaders, to remove existing structures and perform necessary site work, such as grading. Environmental studies and remediation of any hazardous materials from the existing buildings have already been completed.

A stormwater management plan will be fully implemented throughout the project to protect the surrounding environment, and inspectors and monitoring equipment will remain on-site to ensure compliance with state and local regulations and the district’s contract specifications.

All demolition activity will take place during normal business hours. Construction vehicles will enter the site from Mackey Avenue and remain on the property as much as possible to minimize neighborhood traffic impacts. Residents with questions or concerns can contact the district at 516-883-0500, and additional information is available at portwashingtonpd.ny.gov/new-pwpd-hq.

The demolition is the next step in the district’s plan to replace its current headquarters at 500 Port Washington Blvd., which no longer meets the needs of its staff.

Built in 1958 for 35 officers and staff, the facility now houses 64 officers and 15 civilian employees. Multiple renovations over the decades have failed to address overcrowding, limited office space, outdated technology, and insufficient parking.

“The problem is everyone can overhear them when they’re working and on the phone,” Del Muro said, describing crowded offices where detectives share small spaces. Locker rooms and break areas are also overcrowded, and the building lacks adequate facilities for female officers.

The new 25,000-square-foot headquarters will be funded by a recently approved $32 million bond, projected to cost homeowners an average of $150.71 annually based on the average assessed home value in Port Washington. The bond was passed following community forums that gave residents the chance to ask questions and provide feedback.

Following demolition and site cleanup, construction on the new facility will begin. The headquarters is expected to feature modern offices, locker rooms, and updated technology to better serve both the District and the community.