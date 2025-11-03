Roslyn Estates hosts annual Halloween Party

Families filled the lawn outside Roslyn Estates Village Hall on Sunday, Oct. 26, for the community’s annual Halloween Party — a festive afternoon of music, games, and costumes hosted by the Roslyn Estates Civic Association.

The event, which drew more than 100 residents, featured food from local favorite Gino’s Parlor of Roslyn, inflatable rides from Jumping Jam, a DJ provided by Platinum Party Long Island, and face painting and balloon art by Clowns.com. Children decorated pumpkins with Little Art Studio and lined up for a turn on the inflatable mechanical bull — the event’s biggest hit, according to organizers.

“This party is really about bringing neighbors together,” said Jacklyn Auerbach, president of the Roslyn Estates Civic Association. “We have more than 400 homes in the village, and sometimes people don’t get a chance to meet. Events like this connect everyone — kids, parents, grandparents and remind us how special this community is.”

Auerbach, who has volunteered with the association for nine years, said the nonprofit group was founded around 1911 to strengthen neighborhood ties through events held several times a year. In addition to the Halloween celebration, the group organizes an annual 5K charity run and other seasonal gatherings.

High school students also joined in as volunteers, earning community service hours by helping set up, run activity stations, and hand out candy.

“It’s wonderful to see teens getting involved,” Auerbach said. “It really bridges generations and helps everyone feel part of something larger.”

Roslyn Estates Mayor Adam Koblenz praised the Civic Association’s efforts, calling the Halloween celebration “a terrific example of community spirit.”

“Credit goes to the Civic Association for putting on such a fun and well-organized event,” Koblenz said. “It’s become an annual tradition that brings residents together in a meaningful way. We’re proud to partner with them and look forward to more collaborations that build community pride.”

The Halloween Party was free and open to all residents, many of whom arrived with extended family and friends. Children in costumes darted among the bounce houses and crafts tables while parents mingled near the music and pizza stands.

“Everyone’s in good spirits on Halloween,” Auerbach said. “It’s festive, it’s lighthearted, and it’s one more way we make Roslyn Estates feel like home.”