The Ed. Foundation to celebrate 25 years of impact on Port School District

For 25 years, The Ed. Foundation has been a driving force behind educational innovation in Port Washington’s public schools.

This fall, the nonprofit will celebrate a quarter century of empowering teachers, inspiring students, and strengthening community ties at its 25th Anniversary Celebration on Nov. 21 at Nino’s Beach, 43 Orchard Beach Blvd.

Founded in 2001 by longtime community leader Amy Bass, The Ed. Foundation was created to support programs and resources beyond the scope of the district’s budget — a mission that has remained steadfast for more than two decades.

Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $2.5 million in grants, funding over 600 projects across all seven Port Washington schools.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to expand and enhance enrichment opportunities for our children,” said Lauren Edwards, president of The Ed. Foundation. “For 25 years, our mission has been fueled by the creativity of our teachers, the curiosity of our students, and the generosity of our community.”

Edwards, who has served as president since 2024 after more than a decade of involvement with the organization, said the foundation has grown from a small, volunteer-driven group into a vital source of support for innovative education throughout the district. This year alone the foundation awarded 57 grants totaling $168,000.

The impact of those grants can be seen in classrooms, hallways and even broadcast studios.

Early “signature grants” funded Schreiber High School’s radio and television studios, which sparked student media programs like the Vikings Media Network and the Schreiber News Network.

Other projects have supported robotics clubs, sensory hallways for early learners, and a wide range of initiatives in the arts, sciences and special education.

“The programs we fund are diverse — from a $500 grant for classroom materials to a $20,000 grant for technology or equipment,” Edwards said. “Every grant ties directly to the curriculum, enriching learning in ways that go beyond the basics.”

That variety, she said, reflects the foundation’s commitment to inclusivity and creativity.

Many grant proposals come from teachers, but parents and even students have contributed ideas.

As the foundation looks to its milestone celebration, Edwards said the anniversary is both a time to reflect and a moment to look forward.

The Nov. 21 gala will feature cocktails, dinner, live music, and tributes to the educators and supporters who have shaped the organization’s success. Funds raised will help the foundation continue their initiatives.

“Not every organization like ours lasts this long,” Edwards said. “We don’t just want to survive — we want to continue to grow. Building our endowment will help us secure the future of The Ed. Foundation and the future of our students.”

The foundation operates as an independent 501(c)(3), working closely but separately from the school district. Grants are evaluated by a committee of board members to ensure alignment with the foundation’s mission of promoting educational excellence.

“Our schools are the heartbeat of our community,” Edwards said. “The Ed. Foundation is a way for all of us, parents, teachers, and residents, to come together and invest in what makes Port Washington such a special place.”

Community members are invited to join the celebration or contribute in honor of the 25th anniversary. The foundation suggests a symbolic $25 donation from each family to help sustain its legacy of innovation, inspiration, and impact.

“Every child in the district has been touched by one of our grants,” Edwards said. “That’s something we’re deeply proud of and something we’re excited to keep building for the next 25 years.”

Tickets are $225 per person, or $200 if you are a member of The Ed. Foundation. RSVP by Nov. 6.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the 25th Anniversary Celebration, visit theedfoundation.org.