Community celebrates 105th birthday of WWII hero

The Nassau County community gathered to celebrate the 105th birthday of Sgt. Anthony Catalano, a World War II veteran, on Sunday, Nov. 2.

The drive-by parade featured a festive procession of cars, motorcycles and emergency vehicles from the local fire department and the Nassau County Police Department. Boy Scout troops also participated, proudly waving American flags as they marched past Sgt. Catalano’s Mineola home. The parade was organized by Nassau County Legislator Scott Strauss and the village of Mineola.

Afterward, community members took photos with Catalano and enjoyed cake on his lawn. Catalano went inside his home because of the cold weather, and family members chatted as children played in the closed-off street.

While Catalano said he was expecting a birthday party, he was shocked the whole neighborhood came out to celebrate him.

“I didn’t expect this. I thought just a party, not to be the whole neighborhood,” he told the Long Island Press. “I was shocked.”

Catalano served with distinction in Gen. George Patton’s 3rd Army and was part of the historic liberation of the Dachau Concentration Camp. For decades, Catalano has shared his story with local schools and civic groups.

He also worked as an air traffic controller at Idlewild Airport, now John F. Kennedy International Airport, and continued to collect World War II memorabilia throughout his life, which he keeps in his basement.

“I can’t even tell you all the artifacts he has from World War II: Uniforms, helmets, swords, flags, maps. He has rations still in the can, big walkie-talkies that weigh, like 50 pounds a piece,” said Connie Mceneaney, Catalano’s great niece. “He has a full life mannequin dressed in German military clothes, with a helmet.”

“No one loves this country more,” said Moira Mceneaney, Catalano’s great great niece.

Mingling with Catalano’s dozens of family members were residents Catalano has seen grow from children into adults. Catalano said he enjoyed seeing friends from the community enjoying the day together.

“Everybody’s happy. That’s the best part,” Catalano said. “I’m so happy to see my friends. I know these people since they were born.”

Many of Catalano’s family members described his character, painting a picture of his “happy-go-lucky” attitude and his love for others over the years, lovingly referring to him as “Uncle Tony.” Connie Mceneaney reminisced about Catalano taking her to Brooklyn when she was a child and driving a green and white 1955 Chevrolet.

“He was the coolest,” Connie Mceneaney said.

The family also discussed his love of telling stories from his time serving.

“He tells you stories about how he almost fell asleep on duty and was frozen,” Connie Mceneaney said. “He had so many stories, and he still does.”

Catalano shared some of these stories during his acceptance of North Hempstead’s Hometown Hero Award in 2013, including one about being in freezing weather in the outskirts of the Ardennes in France. Catalano, 21 at the time, and his men were freezing and stuck in 4 feet of snow.

Protocol, according to Catalano, was to wake his men up every two and a half hours to prevent severe illnesses or death. His fellow comrade, a 19-year-old man from Brooklyn, pleaded with Catalano to shoot him in the leg so he’d be sent back home. Catalano took off his coat and draped it over the young solider.

“We couldn’t move for nothing,” Catalano said in the speech. “Then General Patton came in with bulldozers and soup for all of us.”

During the speech, Catalano honored the fallen soldiers he fought alongside.

“Everyone has a hero, and my heroes are the ones who didn’t come with me,” Catalano said. “They gave their lives so we can enjoy the freedom we have today. May they rest in peace and never be forgotten.”

The community held a similar parade for Catalano’s 100th birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic, but all attendees wore masks and practiced social distancing. In comparison, Catalano said this one was more fun.

“This one’s better – more of a crowd,” he said.