New Hyde Park elementary school gets facilities face-lift

Manor Oaks School’s new curtains in the cafeteria, one of a series of facilities upgrades in the New Hyde Park-Garden City Park district.
Provided by New Hyde Park-Garden City Park School District

All four buildings in the New Hyde Park-Garden City Park School District have received facilities upgrades this fall.

“The district continues to remain dedicated to providing students with updated, clean spaces for learning and playing,” the schools said in a statement.

All four school buildings have been part of a districtwide indoor air quality improvement project, which included installing air conditioning in classrooms and common areas.

Outdoor spaces also received attention, with expanded turf playground surfaces at every school, new benches on the baseball and softball fields and newly re-lined,  seal-coated parking lots.

At Garden City Park School, fresh coats of paint brightened the corridors and cafeteria, and all interior doors were replaced. Hillside Grade School’s gymnasium now features new wall padding and curtains.

Garden City Park School’s newly painted cafeteria.Provided by New Hyde Park-Garden City Park School District

Over at Manor Oaks School, both the cafeteria and gymnasium received new curtains, and the corridors were refreshed with new paint.

New Hyde Park Road School also underwent a series of updates, including new curtains and paint for the auditorium, lighting and ceiling upgrades in the gymnasium, and freshly painted corridors and stairwells. Stair tread replacement at Road School is in progress.

New Hyde Park Road School’s new stair treads.

The administrative building saw a full parking lot repaving and restriping, along with the addition of a new security gate and fencing.

The district said it is committed to continually improving facilities for students.

