Nassau County Veteran’s Day 2025: ceremonies, concerts and community events

As Veterans Day approaches, communities across Nassau County are hosting a variety of events and ceremonies throughout November to honor and support local veterans. From benefit concerts and military appreciation nights to care-item drives, parades, and patriotic performances, there are opportunities for residents to show gratitude and participate in meaningful activities. Highlights include the Northwinds Symphonic Band’s Salute to Veterans concert in Glen Cove, the Village of Mineola ceremony at Memorial Park, and multiple food and care-item collections for veterans in need. Check with local organizations and veteran groups for additional ceremonies and events happening throughout the month.

Thursday, Nov. 6

Town of Oyster Bay is hosting a toiletries and care items collection drive at its town halls to benefit homeless veterans

Friday, Nov. 7

Michael Del Guidice will perform a benefit concert at The Paramount in Huntington on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.

New York Islanders Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at UBS Arena

Army Ranger Lead the Way of Manhasset will host “Regs on the Rocks” on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. at Borrelli’s Taproom in Long Beach

Town of North Hempstead will host a celebration on Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clinton G. Martin Park in New Hyde Park

Saturday, Nov. 8

Michael Del Guidice will perform a benefit concert at The Paramount in Huntington on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.

Wantagh American Legion 1273 will host a food and care items collection on Nov. 8 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. to support Paws of War and local veterans

10th Annual Vets Day Fundraiser on Nov. 8 from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Jetty in Long Beach

Sunday, Nov. 9

The Northwinds Symphonic Band will present its annual Salute to Veterans concert on Sunday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. at the Wunsch Arts Center in Glen Cove. Admission to the event is free

UVO Veteran’s Day ceremony on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at Eisenhower Park Memorial Plaza in East Meadow

Roslyn Presbyterian Church will host a worship service and refreshments on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 10

Henry Viscardi School in Albertson will host a Veterans’ Appreciation parade on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

Shelter Rock Library will host “paint a plaque” to thank local vets for kids in grades 6-12 on Nov. 10 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 11 is Veteran’s Day

Village of Mineola will host a ceremony on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at Mineola Memorial Park

Nassau County Veterans Service Agency’s food pantry in East Meadow will be closed on Nov. 11.

Wantagh American Legion 1273 will host a ceremony on Nov. 11 at 10:40 a.m. at the Park Avenue post

The Massapequa Veteran’s Day ceremony will be held on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at Klestinec Park in Massapequa

Saturday, Nov. 15

American Legion Post 1711 will host a food drive on Nov. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at ShopRite in Bethpage and at Walmart Supermarket in Levittown

Long Island Warriors Hockey will host “Help a Hero Showdown” on Nov. 15 at 6:45 p.m. at Northwell Health Ice Center in Eisenhower Park

Red Bow Initiative and carepack packout on Nov. 15 at noon at the Marine Corps League on New York Avenue in Massapequa

Sunday, Nov. 16

American Vet Dogs will hold “Salute to Our Veterans” on Nov. 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall

Tuesday, Nov. 25