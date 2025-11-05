Panzenbeck projected to win for mayor, council looks to remain split in Glen Cove City elections

Pam Panzenbeck was all smiles as she looks to remain the Glen Cove City mayor after the 2025 Election.

With nearly all of the City of Glen Cove’s votes counted, Pam Panzenbeck is likely to win reelection for a third term as mayor against Democratic candidate Marsha Silverman, receiving 56.42% of the vote, according to totals provided by the Nassau County Board of Elections.

Both parties acknowledged on Tuesday night that absentee ballots would likely be trickling in and that the vote totals had not yet been made official.

Silverman’s loss was accompanied by a small victory for Democrats, as it appears the city council will remain evenly divided with three Democrats and three Republicans, despite initially looking like the Republicans would secure a 4-2 majority for most of the night.

“We’re pretty confident in my race; it’s the council that will have to pan out,” Panzenbeck said to a crowded room of Republican supporters at the local Knights of Columbus after initial Election Day results came in.

Despite Democrats saying they felt they had put together a strong campaign, Panzenbeck still claimed nearly 900 more votes than Silverman.

“The thrill of winning never gets old,” she later said at the Coral House in Baldwin, where Nassau County Republicans had gathered, after early voting ballots were also accounted for.

Silverman called the results “unfortunate,” but said the voters had made their decision.

“I would have rather it have been in my favor, but it’s been my privilege to serve the community for the last eight years,” she said. “The people have spoken. I respect that and wish the mayor-elect and the city council-elect good wishes that they do the best for the community.”

Panzenbeck will serve her third term as mayor, having first been elected to the role in 2021. She said she wanted to “keep the momentum going” as the city has drastically raised its financial status and refurbished parks, buildings and facilities throughout Glen Cove since she took office.

Panzenbeck had served three terms on the city’s board before becoming mayor.

Silverman had been a member of the council since 2017, saying before the election, “Glen Cove deserves more,” and campaigning on improving the city’s finances, revitalizing its downtown and improving quality of life in the area.

The Republicans had also looked to take over Silverman’s city council spot to give them a 4-2 majority, but it looks like newcomer John Perrone will edge out Ellen Pantazakos for the sixth and final spot.

Incumbents Danielle Fugazy-Scagliola and John Zozzaro, both Democrats, received 3,757 and 3,372 total votes to lead the charge, but the following three vote getters were all Republicans.

The incumbents, Grady Farnan, Kevin Maccarone and Michael Ktistakis received 3,345, 3,318 and 3,258 votes, respectively, and will likely remain on the city council.

Perrone’s 3,188 votes put him slightly ahead of Pantazakos’s 3,159 vote total.

Perrone said before the election that he was running to explore new sources of recurring revenue for the city, expand its building and code enforcement departments and explore new affordable housing concepts.

Before vote totals came in on election night, Perrone said it was going to be a long night.

“You give it your all, and if the people speak, I’ll do the job,” he said.

Fugazy Scagliola is seeking a fourth term on the board. She is also the council liaison to the Glen Cove City School District and the Glen Cove Youth Bureau.

Farnan has served on the city council since 2023, when he was appointed to replace Joseph Capobianco, who was appointed to the city court. He said before the election that he was running to continue working diligently for preserving and protecting the safety and quality of life in Glen Cove and keeping the taxes in line

Ktistakis said before the election that he believes in a flourishing future for Glen Cove, and that he hopes to work on the city’s fiscal and community growth in a second term in office.

Maccarone, whose father was announcing the vote totals at the Republican gathering on Election Night, is likely to win a spot on the board for his fourth term in office. He was first elected in 2017 and has been a council member since 2021, having lost in the 2019 election.

Zozzaro said before the election that he does not vote along party lines, but rather votes on what he thinks is best for the city. He once again echoed that sentiment on Election Night.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s left or right; it matters if it’s right for Glen Cove,” he said.

Zozzaro campaigned on improving affordability, traffic control and the transparency of the city council.