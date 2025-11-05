Real Estate Roundtable: Agents share holiday gift favorites for clients and loved ones

As the holiday season approaches, local real estate agents are sharing how they infuse warmth, thoughtfulness and a touch of luxury into their gift-giving traditions. From clients settling into new homes to family and friends, the right gift can convey appreciation, celebrate milestones and reflect an agent’s personal style. In this month’s Real Estate Roundtable, we asked agents to reveal their go-to gifts this season—whether practical, elegant or experiential—and the items they hope to find under their own tree. Here’s what they had to share.

Gwen Levy | Compass

1468 Northern Blvd., Manhasset

917-837-4056

In the heart of winter, a thoughtfully curated holiday gift can transform a home into a sanctuary of warmth and elegance. This holiday season, I am gifting luxurious throw blankets. A cozy blanket from Barefoot Dreams is perfect for cocooning inside at any age. Cuddle up with the pups and a hot chocolate or glass of wine with no worries, for these blankets are washing machine safe. I also have clients whose taste embodies a higher level of sophistication. For those clients, I chose a cashmere throw that is perfect for draping over a sofa or layering on a bed, ensuring an extra layer of coziness during the chilly months. My goal in holiday gifting is to ensure my recipients, friends, family and clients feel pampered as though they have received a warm hug from me. It’s not just a gift; it’s an invitation to indulge in moments of tranquility and comfort. A small reminder that their home is a personal retreat.

Barry Paley | Keller Williams Points North

100 Crossways Park Drive West, Suite 104, Syosset

516-865-1800

At Team Paley, we believe true luxury isn’t about the champagne toast at closing — it’s about what remains long after. A home’s story begins when the boxes are unpacked and life quietly unfolds. That’s where connection becomes our most meaningful gift. Instead of transactional gestures, we create experiences that anchor clients in their new community. Our “Welcome Home Gatherings” introduce neighbors, local favorites and trusted service partners — transforming a simple move into a moment of belonging. A chef, a few familiar faces and a photographer capturing those first memories turn the event into something unforgettable. Our gifts are chosen with purpose and permanence: a custom cutting board engraved with the address, monogrammed linens or a signature scent that defines their new space. These are items touched and treasured daily, quietly reminding them of where their story began. Finally, we offer an “Insider’s Guide” to the best local restaurants, artisans and services, extending care well beyond the closing table. Because luxury isn’t about the price of a gift — it’s about lasting connection, thoughtful detail and the feeling of being truly home.

Mark Leventhal | Compass

1468 Northern Blvd., Manhasset

516-330-8001

For my clients, I love giving gifts that feel personal and timeless and something they’ll use and remember me by. This season, I’m leaning toward premium olive oil sets or gourmet boxes featuring local favorites. It’s a simple yet thoughtful way to bring warmth to their new home and reflect my belief that details matter. For loved ones, I’m focusing on experiences like wine tastings, cooking classes or a weekend getaway, because shared memories last longer than things. On my own wish list: a high-end espresso machine and a sleek leather chair for my home office. Both combine comfort, craftsmanship and style, all qualities I value in every part of life. As an agent, my brand centers on creating a calm, curated experience for clients where every interaction feels genuine, refined and effortless. The gifts I give reflect that same approach—thoughtful, personal and meant to make clients feel truly appreciated.

Karen Sharf | Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

342 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale

516-626-7600

I believe life should be filled with little luxuries—big and small. That’s why the gifts I give at the holidays, both to my clients and my loved ones, are always thoughtful, beautiful and meant to bring warmth and joy. I love giving seasonal flowers like paperwhites and amaryllis, often arranged in wooden boxes with a touch of moss. There’s something magical about blooms that fill a home with life, fragrance and elegance. I also adore giving cashmere—whether it’s a scarf, throw or wrap, it’s soft, timeless and always appreciated. My love of gifts naturally reflects my love of homes and design. My own home is always filled with plants and flowers; they bring color, texture and a sense of calm and joy to every space. I believe that beautiful flowers belong in every home, no matter the size and that they create a feeling of well-being that’s unmatched. For me, the best gifts are those that make everyday life feel a little more luxurious. This holiday season, may your home—and your life—be filled with warmth, beauty and little luxuries.

Dee Dee Brix | Compass

41 The Plaza, Locust Valley

516-500-8271

I love giving gifts that are both meaningful and useful—something that can be enjoyed, even if it’s simply displayed rather than frequently used. I treasure the relationships and memories that have resulted from the home sales I’ve made and I choose each gift with those connections in mind. Often, my buyers are moving from a home, so they don’t need too much in the way of countertop items, so I focus on something beautiful that can always be used, even if my client already has one, such as a special platter or elegant vase. For a new home or one that is undergoing renovations, I love the gift of bathroom essentials such as multi-sized towels with a coordinated wastebasket and soap dispenser. One client-friend turned me on to tequila, so I gave him his favorite brand along with a set of 12 shot glasses from Tiffany – a great find.

Elizabeth Watts | Laffey Real Estate

1 East Main St., Huntington

631-547-5300

This season, my go-to gifts for clients are thoughtful items that bring warmth and connection to the home—beautifully packaged candles, locally sourced gourmet treats, or personalized ornaments that celebrate their first holiday in a new home. I love gifts that feel both meaningful and useful, with a touch of luxury that reminds clients how much I appreciate their trust. On my own wish list this year are a cozy cashmere throw for winter evenings and an elegant set of wine glasses for entertaining—pieces that add comfort and timeless style to my home. I’ve also taken up learning Mahjong, so I am hoping for my own Mahjong set as well. These choices reflect my personal and professional brand: classic, grounded in community, and detail-oriented. Whether helping clients find the right home or selecting the perfect gift, I believe it’s the small, thoughtful touches that create lasting impressions and make every experience feel special.