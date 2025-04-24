10 Gifts to make this a Mother’s Day to remember

Make this Mother’s Day one to remember with our list of stand-out finds!

1.) While you can find Pizza Girl and her sauces at Long Island Walmart stores, it’s really the Pizza Girl Starter Kit that you want to get for mom. It’s one of those things you never knew you needed till you have it. It’s such a fun – and easy – way to whip up a home-cooked meal and it comes with every accessory imaginable down to an apron, pizza cutter and even a scrapper and pizza paddles.

2.) Get a mother a ticket to a The Mom Club event in the Hamptons. Whether she’s a new mom looking for a sleep or starting solids course, a toddler mom who loves “mommy and me” music classes or a mom in any stage of motherhood looking for a fun workout, The Mom Club hosts near-weekly classes with the likes of Barry’s, Tremble, Rachel Feldman, Revolution Motherhood and more. Every event includes a killer gift bag – pictured here a “mom-only” pilates class with all the women dressed in Carbon38 (now in Southampton!) and Sticky Be Socks.

3.) Speaking of workouts, another great option is a membership to Tracy Anderson. The fitness pioneer’s ever expanding Long Island empire now includes multiple studios and workshops and as a mother herself she knows just what it takes to stay in shape in all stages of motherhood. We’re personally obsessed with her MYMODE workouts, which are the ultimate in low impact sculpting.

4.) We have to touch on the classic gift – chocolate – and to that end we love Delysia Chocolatier. Their handcrafted truffles can be shipped all across Long Island and come in a variety of themed iterations to suit all budgets.

5.) If your mom is more of a cookie lover there’s no topping Tate’s Bake Shop. The Watermill staple now has a long list of gift options including a signature Tate’s East End Dessert Tower, which includes chocolate chip cookies, sour cream coffee cake, chocolate chip pie, brownies and more.

6.) Sold at Walmart stores across Long Island, checkout Dream Pairs Girls Cowgirl Cowboy Western Mid Calf Tassel Boots. They’re the frugal version of Stella McCarntey’s cowboy boots and truly look just as good – the perfect gift for the mom who is happiest seeing her fashionista daughter all smiles.

7.) While Vitamix might get all the glory, there’s no beating nutribullet SmartSense Blender Combo when it comes to value. Top notch quality for a relatively low price, it’s the perfect gift for the mom who is looking to take her summer pina coladas or post-workout smoothies up a level.

8.) New moms will love the Momcozy ChangeGo Baby Stroller, which you can find at Target stores across Long Island. Designed to grow with a child from day one, it easily converts into a tandem double stroller or even a wagon as the family expands.

9.) If you’re on a budget and looking for something frugal, but thoughtful, consider Tangle Teezer’s Everyday Detangling Spray for Kids, available at Ulta in Garden City. At about $11 it’s a must-have for any “girl mom” and works even better when paired with the brand’s Kids Mini Brush to make the tough job of being a mom just a little bit easier.

10.) Another fun beauty buy you can find at Target in Westbury is Nails.INC’s GelLED Nail Polish – a game-changer for achieving salon-quality gel nails at home. Unlike traditional at-home gel systems, GelLED has a 2-in-1 base and top coat, simplifying mom’s routine. Busy moms can just prep, paint and cure with the Nails.INC automatic LED lamp.