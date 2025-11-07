Soar N Bounce set to fill vacancy at former Century 21 in Westbury

Soar N Bounce is expected to open at the former Century 21 property that has been vacant for years.

Soar N Bounce is set to open a trampoline park in Westbury at the 55,000 square-foot former home of Century 21.

The trampoline chain is leasing the previously vacant property at 1085 Old Country Road in Westbury.

Soar N Bounce locations include trampolines, basketball, zip lines, a rock-climbing wall and arcade games, and have spaces for birthday parties and other forms of family-friendly entertainment.

Soar N Bounce already has three locations open, one in Michigan, where the company is based, one in Iowa and one in Pennsylvania. The entertainment space said there are 14 other locations across the country coming soon, according to its website.

The new entertainment space is slated to open sometime in the second half of 2026, according to Kathy Pasquale, client development leader for BDG Architects. She said Soar N Bounce had been working to rent a place in Westbury since the beginning of 2025. The company still needs to secure some approvals from the Town of North Hempstead.

The property has been vacant for five years after Century 21 closed its doors after the company filed for bankruptcy. Soar N Bounce is set to occupy half of the space, while the remaining area at the former retail giant will remain unused.

“It’s been vacant for a very long time,” Pasquale said. “It is like an eyesore. I believe financially it will be good for the area.”

In addition to Soar N Bounce’s expansion, Empire Adventure Park opened in Westbury in 2024.

Efforts to solicit comment from Soar N Bounce were unavailing.