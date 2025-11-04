Port’s $19.6M Town Dock restoration approved

The restoration of the Port Washington Town Dock is finally moving forward after receiving its final approvals.

The long-awaited restoration of the Port Washington Town Dock is officially moving forward after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted final approval for the $19.6 million project, town officials announced.

This marks the final regulatory hurdle for the Town of North Hempstead, allowing the long-stalled reconstruction of Town Dock Park to begin after more than a decade of planning.

Prior approvals had already been secured from the New York State Department of State’s Office of Coastal Management and the Department of Environmental Conservation, but those permits could not be released without the Army Corps’ authorization. With all approvals now in place, the town can begin transforming one of its most iconic waterfront spaces.

Originally damaged by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the Town Dock continued to deteriorate over the years.

The devastating storm — which marked its 13th anniversary in October — caused $65 billion in damage across Long Island, killed 13 people, and damaged more than 100,000 homes. Now, thanks to a recent $6.3 million FEMA grant, the town has more than $19 million in funding to not only repair the damaged seawall using modern coastal technology but also to rejuvenate the surrounding park.

More than $17 million in federal support was secured through the efforts of U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, with additional funds provided by New York State. Town officials also credited former North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth for advancing the project in its early stages.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Sen. Schumer for his unwavering commitment to this project,” said North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena. “Since 2014, he has stood with town residents and promised to help us rebuild, including securing additional funding just last year. His efforts will not only help us restore the dock but will transform the park into a more resilient and beautiful public space.”

According to a Town of North Hempstead press release, the project will repair and upgrade the dock without demolishing it but extending it outward by eight inches to allow for a quicker and less disruptive process.

The restoration will feature a taller and more durable bulkhead constructed in front of the existing one, along with erosion revetment along the dock and nearby beach and sloped shoreline structures designed to absorb and reduce wave impact.

Additional improvements include turbidity curtains to contain sediment and improve water quality, the underground relocation of overhead utilities to guard against storm damage, redesigned drainage systems with adjacent rain gardens to manage stormwater and support local wildlife, and permeable pavers to allow runoff to be naturally absorbed into the ground.

“The Town Dock is the heart of Port Washington — a gathering place for residents, visitors, and families — and ensuring its repair and renewal has always been one of my highest priorities,” said Council Member Mariann Dalimonte.

The surrounding park area will also be rejuvenated with new sidewalks, asphalt, lighting, irrigation systems, security gates, light fixtures, and park benches, as well as expanded green spaces and areas for community events.

“We did a lot of work this past year to get us to this point. We can now finalize plans and begin the bidding and construction phase in the new year. This design will set a new benchmark for park design and resilience,” said Town of North Hempstead Public Works Commissioner Kristin Seleski.

Earlier this year, the town also approved a $140,000 settlement to resolve a safety issue involving a gangway connecting the dock to a water taxi.

“I can’t wait to bring this together. This is a transformative project — one that will make Town Dock a true destination for all Long Islanders,” said DeSena.