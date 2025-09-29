New street clock unveiled in Blumenfeld Family Park

North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and Holly Byrne of the Greater Port Washington BID join members of PSEG Long Island and local officials to celebrate a new street clock at Blumenfeld Family Park in Port Washington.

The Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District dedicated a new four-faced street clock at Blumenfeld Family Park on Main Street on Monday, Sept. 22, an initiative made possible through a grant from PSEG Long Island and support from the Town of North Hempstead.

The 13-foot Howard replica-style clock, manufactured by the Verdin Clock Company, features four illuminated faces visible from all approaches to the park.

Positioned at the center of Blumenfeld Park, it is intended to serve as a landmark, gathering point and symbol of community pride.

“The installation of this street clock is more than just a beautification project; it is a testament to our community’s collective spirit and dedication to creating vibrant public spaces,” said Holly Byrne, executive director of the Greater Port Washington BID.

PSEG Long Island supported the project through its Thrive program, which funds enhancements to downtown business districts.

“Our Thrive program provides grants to community business organizations to finance projects like this one that enhance downtown shopping areas,” said Veronica Isaac, PSEG Long Island senior manager of economic development. “We are excited to see the positive impact this new landmark will have on the community.”

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said the addition complements ongoing efforts to improve local parks.

“It’s already a popular gathering place, and this charming clock enhances its beauty and appeal,” she said.

The clock is the latest in a series of beautification and business support projects led by the BID, which include streetscape enhancements, small business support programs, and community events.

For more information, visit www.portwashingtonbid.org.