Roslyn

Trinity Episcopal Church to host annual Christmas Boutique

The Trinity Episcopal Church Christmas Boutique in 2024.
Photo provided by Trinity Episcopal Church

Trinity Episcopal Church in Roslyn will host its annual Christmas Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 23, featuring a wide variety of new and gently used items for holiday shoppers.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the church, located at 1579 Northern Blvd.

Shoppers can browse an assortment of home goods, toys, clothing, jewelry, books, accessories, and seasonal decorations, as well as hand-crafted items. Organizers say the boutique offers plenty of bargains and unique finds for those looking to get a head start on holiday gift shopping.

Members of Trinity Episcopal Church during previous Christmas Boutiques.
Members of Trinity Episcopal Church during previous Christmas Boutiques. Photo provided by Trinity Episcopal Church

All proceeds from the sale will benefit Trinity’s outreach program, which supports community assistance efforts throughout the year.

For more information, call 516-621-7925 or email office@trinityroslyn.org.

