Trinity Episcopal Church to host annual Christmas Boutique

Trinity Episcopal Church in Roslyn will host its annual Christmas Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 23, featuring a wide variety of new and gently used items for holiday shoppers.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the church, located at 1579 Northern Blvd.

Shoppers can browse an assortment of home goods, toys, clothing, jewelry, books, accessories, and seasonal decorations, as well as hand-crafted items. Organizers say the boutique offers plenty of bargains and unique finds for those looking to get a head start on holiday gift shopping.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit Trinity’s outreach program, which supports community assistance efforts throughout the year.

For more information, call 516-621-7925 or email office@trinityroslyn.org.