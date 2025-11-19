Carle Place High School students partake in annual Stage the Change conference

On Nov. 14, Carle Place High School theater company students Alyssa Ceccoli, Melina Roussis, Suzanna Zavala, Charlie Goldberg and Kyra Henriquez attended the 12th annual Stage the Change student conference with their teacher, Mr. Samuel Plotkin.

Stage the Change is a nonprofit organization that empowers students to become global citizens through creativity and performance, using theater as a vehicle for social awareness and change. The program encourages young artists to address real-world issues and inspire action through their work.

Stage the Change also oversees Voices of Change, the program Carle Place students participated in last spring in collaboration with Glen Cove High School. Their work was presented in both Carle Place and Glen Cove and was featured at the Tilles Center during this year’s conference.

At the conference, more than 700 high school students took part in workshops exploring theater as a tool for social change. Student performances included Voices of Change, and attendees heard from keynote speaker and Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee.

“Voices of Change is a program that brings two school districts together, giving students the opportunity to collaborate on a theatrical presentation designed to inspire social change through art,” said Plotkin. “Last year, five Carle Place students and five Glen Cove students created an original dramatic piece focused on social issues. This year, they performed that piece onstage at the Tilles Center before an audience of more than 700 people. I am immensely proud of the work they have put in and the success of their final performance.”